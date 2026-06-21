Tkachuk Trade Sets Market for Larkin Trade Request

When news of Dylan Larkin's trade request first broke, it was followed shortly by reporting that the Michigan native Larkin had provided Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings a short list of three teams he would be willing to be traded to. Those teams were the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Of the three destinations, the Panthers were the most asset-rich, though being an in-division opponent for Detroit complicated matters somewhat. However, dealing with an in-division opponent is small potatoes when talking about reuniting the dynamic Tkachuk brothers.

O Brother Where Art Thou

The Ottawa Senators, captained by Brady Tkachuk, and the Florida Panthers, captained by Matthew Tkachuk, were able to agree to terms on a trade netting a haul of future assets to the Senators and Brady a new home with his family. The trade comes somewhat as a surprise, as the former Senators forward had not officially announced a desire to leave Ottawa prior to the trade.

He had raised eyebrows and gained chagrin from his fanbase following an incident where he failed to defend teammate and Sens' goalie Linus Ullmark after remarks made by his father, Keith Tkachuk while co-hosting the Tkachuk Brothers "Wingmen" podcast. The blockbuster trade for the younger Tkachuk does create an opportunity for Red Wings fans to see what a potential return for their captain may be.

The Florida Panthers sent out the 9th and 26th overall picks from this years draft, along with a 2029 first round pick and a 2027 second round pick in order to reunite the Bash Brothers on-ice. So where does that leave Larkin's market?

Apples to oranges or apples to apples?

When comparing the Larkin and B. Tkachuk, a few things stand out on paper for comparison. Both were named captains of their team in 2021 both are in the second half of their 20s, and both have ... let's say mercurial relationships with fans and the teams that drafted them right now.

When it comes to on-ice comparisons however, things are less clear.

Tkachuk is the only one of the two to turn in an 80 point season so far in their respective careers, but Larkin has been by and large the more consistent performer. For the past five years, Larkin has had 65+ points each year, while Tkachuk hasn't hit that number for two years.

Part of that may be that the now-former Senator has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, limiting him to 60 games this year, and Larkin has managed to stay on ice for 65+ games every year since 2021.

How they get their points is also far different. Larkin is a skill forward with some speed and strength to his game, with the majority of his goals coming on the power play the last two years. Meanwhile, Tkachuk is a pest who uses physicality to get behind the opposition and force the puck in. He's also good for at least 120 minutes in the penalty box during a full, healthy season.

Larkin averages a third of that.

What's the deal

The trade for Tkachuk makes things for Larkin and the Red Wings a bit more complicated. As mentioned, Florida was the most asset rich of Larkin's short-list, at least in the short term. A futures package from Florida for Larkin would have been similar to Larkin, though likely the Red Wings may have been able to ask for a player in return, or another second round pick given that Larkin has considerably more term on his contract.

On the flip side, Larkin hasn't played in a playoff game since his rookie season.

Tkachuk led the Senators there twice, and is three years younger. How teams evaluate that sort of ability to lead and elevate a team down the stretch may outweigh any regular season points Larkin has in his favor.