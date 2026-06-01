Philadelphia Flyers Sign Russian Ilya Pautov

Michkov may have a friend

The Philadelphia Flyers added another piece to their growing prospect pipeline by signing Russian forward Ilya Pautov to a three-year entry-level contract, the club announced Monday.

Pautov, a sixth-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2024 NHL Draft, becomes the latest member of that draft class to put pen to paper with the organization. General manager Daniel Briere has steadily worked to build depth throughout the system, and the signing gives the Flyers another skilled young forward to monitor as they continue shaping their future roster.

The 20-year-old native of Novosibirsk, Russia, was taken 173rd overall by the Flyers. Though selected late in the draft, Pautov has produced consistently in Russia’s junior and professional ranks, showing the type of offensive instincts that can make a later-round pick intriguing. At 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, he is not an imposing physical presence, but his track record suggests a player who can create chances and contribute in different situations.

During the 2025-26 season, Pautov split time between Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL and Zvezda Moskva of the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league. With Krasnaya Armiya, he recorded 23 points, including 10 goals and 13 assists, in 30 regular-season games. He also raised his production in the playoffs, adding 10 points in nine games, one of the best postseason totals on the team.

His time with Zvezda gave him experience against older competition. In 25 VHL games, Pautov posted one goal and four assists. While those numbers were more modest, the opportunity to play at that level should help his development as he adjusts to stronger, more mature opponents.

Pautov’s larger body of work in the MHL is what likely kept Philadelphia interested. Across 136 regular-season games with Krasnaya Armiya, he totaled 116 points on 44 goals and 72 assists. He has averaged at least 0.77 points per game in each of his three full MHL seasons, including a 45-point campaign in 2023-24 when he led his team in assists and finished second in overall scoring.

For the Flyers, the signing is less about immediate NHL impact and more about securing a prospect whose development has continued on a positive path since draft day. Pautov joins Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, Jett Luchanko and Noah Powell as members of Philadelphia’s 2024 draft class who have signed entry-level deals.

There is still plenty for Pautov to prove before he becomes part of the Flyers’ NHL plans. He will need to add strength, adapt to North American pace and show that his offensive production can translate against tougher competition. Still, for a rebuilding organization looking to uncover value throughout the draft, bringing Pautov into the fold is a logical step.