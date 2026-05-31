Maple Leafs Updates: Judd Brackett and David Carle

As the weekend comes to a close, the Toronto Maple Leafs have still not pulled the trigger on any front office upgrades or secured a new head coach for the franchise. The search continues, and on Sunday, an interesting name has emerged in connection to the Leafs.

Former Minnesota Wild director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett is apparently seeking an opportunity to move up within an organization and may be a frontrunner for an AGM role in Toronto following the departure of Brandon Pridham earlier this month. Obviously, the Wild had a tremendous year and took a meaningful step forward, and they'll be enjoying the fruits of Brackett's labor for years to come.

Maple Leafs to delay front office, coach hirings

On the coaching front, the Maple Leafs remain connected to University of Denver coach David Carle, who appears to be one of the more desirable coaching candidates out there despite his lack of experience at the pro level. The former Tampa Bay Lightning draftee is reportedly on the list of candidates that the Maple Leafs are considering, but Toronto Star writer Jonah Sigel has reported on Sunday that deals for neither Carle nor Brackett appear close.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">To be clear, on both Judd Brackett & or David Carle, I am told NOTHING is imminent with the Maple Leafs. Doesn't mean either or both won't happen soon, but you can keep your Monday as is right now. No presser's planned as of now.</p>— Jonah Sigel | Sports media + streaming (@yyzsportsmedia) <a href="https://x.com/yyzsportsmedia/status/2061181854397665297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

For those hoping that the AGM and coaching positions would be filled soon, that's obviously deflating. However, for the Leafs, it's important that they do their due diligence to ensure that the proper pieces are in place for next season and beyond. The success of the organization is the focal point for MLSE CEO Keith Pelley, and therefore, new GM John Chayka cannot afford any missteps here.

Carle to the Leafs seems unlikely

However, for those who were hoping to see Carle behind the Leafs' bench next season, there may be some disappointment coming your way. In another interesting development on Sunday, Morning Cuppa Hockey's Colby Cohen revealed with complete confidence that Carle is not going to be the coach in Toronto next season.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I can tell you all, with 100% certainty David Carle is not close to, nor going to coach the <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> this season. Not 99% sure, I’m 100% sure. People are lying and making things up.</p>— Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) <a href="https://x.com/ColbyCohen36/status/2061182703718809773?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Maple Leafs have also been linked to former Oilers bench boss Jay Woodcroft and could yet take a run at Kris Knoblauch as well. With the draft now less than a month away, though, I'd imagine that we'll see a new coach named within the next two weeks.