Canucks Fire Head Coach Adam Foote; Manny Malhotra Emerges as Likely Replacement

The Vancouver Canucks' offseason of sweeping organizational changes continues. As reported on X by Darren Dreger, the Canucks have officially parted ways with head coach Adam Foote after just one season at the helm. This coaching change arrives in the wake of a massive front-office overhaul and signals a deep, structural rebuild for the Pacific Division franchise.

The decision to dismiss Foote was orchestrated by the newly appointed co-presidents of hockey operations, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, alongside newly promoted general manager Ryan Johnson. The move follows the recent departures of former GM Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford, cementing a clear mandate that the incoming management group intends to install its own personnel and vision for the future.

A Look at Foote’s Coaching Career Stats

Foote’s tenure as an NHL head coach concludes following a highly turbulent 2025-26 campaign. In his lone season managing the bench, the Canucks finished with the NHL’s worst record, posting a dismal 25-49-8 mark. The underlying team metrics highlighted the systemic struggles Vancouver faced all year: under Foote, the team ranked 30th in goals-per-game, 32nd in goals-against-per-game, and 31st overall on the penalty kill.

It is worth noting that Foote’s season was complicated by extreme roster challenges. Starting goaltender Thatcher Demko was limited to just 20 starts due to injury, and management executed a major mid-season trade that sent captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, pivoting the team heavily toward youth evaluation.

Before taking the head coaching reigns, the former Stanley Cup winning defenseman built his coaching resume primarily in support roles. He initially joined the Canucks' organization in January 2023 as an assistant under former head coach Rick Tocchet, whom he eventually succeeded. Prior to his time in Vancouver, Foote spent six years working behind the bench as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche from 2011 to 2017. He also gained head coaching experience in the major junior ranks, leading the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets from 2018 to 2020.

Manny Malhotra the Likely Replacement

With Foote out and additional changes to the coaching staff expected, the Canucks are actively clearing the slate, and early reports indicate they already have a successor in mind. Sources suggest that former Canucks forward and current assistant coach Manny Malhotra is the likely replacement to take over the bench.

Bringing in Malhotra would align perfectly with the Sedins' vision for a new, development-focused voice to guide their young roster. As the franchise turns its complete attention toward the upcoming NHL Draft, where they hold the third-overall selection, securing Malhotra could be the stabilizing move this organization desperately needs.



