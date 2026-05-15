



NHL Drops the Hammer: Golden Knights Lose Draft Pick, Tortorella Fined $100K

The National Hockey League has officially laid down the law. Following flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations after Thursday's Game 6 clash against the Anaheim Ducks, the Vegas Golden Knights are paying a steep price.

The league announced today that Vegas will forfeit a second-round pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Tortorella Hit with Massive Fine

On top of the lost draft capital, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella has been slapped with a massive $100,000 fine.

This disciplinary action didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The NHL noted that the imposition of these heavy-handed penalties comes after previous warnings were directly issued to the club regarding their compliance with media availability and other associated league policies. You can only ignore the league's warnings for so long before they make an example out of you.

What's Next for Vegas?

Vegas hasn't completely run out of options just yet. The organization has been offered the opportunity to appeal the penalties directly to the Commissioner's Office. If the Golden Knights choose to push back on the ruling, the appeal hearing will be held in person next week in New York.





The NHL has imposed significant punishments on the Vegas Golden Knights for "flagrant violations" of the league's playoff media regulations: Vegas forfeits its 2026 second-round draft pick and head coach John Tortorella is fined $100,000.



The club had been warned previously — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2026

Vegas Update: