As the search for top six help continues for New Jersey we look at the St Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou. The 6’1”, 190lb right wing has been a name that’s been floated out there in recent years, and even more so lately. Let’s take a deeper dive into the player, what he can offer the Devils and the potential cost of acquisition.





Kyrou is coming off of a very down year in which the 28 year old had just 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points. Since becoming a full time player with St Louis in 21’-22, Kyrou had only failed to reach the 70 point (23’-24’ 67pts) just once before this recent dip. With 5 years left, an ever growing NHL salary cap and a $8.125m cap hit, Kyrou should be intriguing for many teams including the Devils.





With his high speed and talent, Kyrou would slot nicely into the Devils top six. A Line of Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Kyrou would be near impossible for the opposition to slow down. While some may argue that line lacks grit or physicality, I would counter with you can’t hit what you can’t catch.





So what would it take to acquire the Canadian winger from the Blues? Well, the initial asking price seems high. Bruce Garrioch was just quoted today on NHL Rumors X account stating while Kyrou is noted to be available, the Blues are looking for “a high-end player, a top prospect AND a first round pick. Yikes!





At 28 years old with five more years of control and an $8m cap hit(which will be pretty low as the cap continues to increase), the nearly point per game Kyrou is a valuable asset. However, at the moment a bit over priced. Kudos to the Blues for starting high on this one. For the Devils to acquire Kyrou I’d see something like a Dawson Mercer, 1st round pick and prospect outside of their top 5. Perhaps Simon Nemec alone gets it done as well.



