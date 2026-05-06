Flyers Face Must-Win Game 3 Without Noah Cates: Here's Why Philadelphia Could Stun Carolina at Home?

Flyers Face Must-Win Game 3 Battered and Bruised — But Don't Count Them Out





The Philadelphia Flyers are home for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, and they are doing so with a banged-up roster, a 2-0 series deficit, and a wound that cuts right through the middle of their lineup. But if you think this team is ready to fold, you clearly haven't been paying attention.





The latest and most alarming injury news out of the Flyers camp centers on second-line center Noah Cates, who was spotted after Game 2 in Raleigh being moved by cart and holding a walking boot designed to fit his right foot. The 27-year-old did not practice Tuesday and the Flyers have offered no official update on his status, which in playoff hockey almost always speaks louder than any statement ever could. When a team stays tight-lipped about an injury involving a walking boot and a cart ride through the bowels of an arena, you brace for the worst. The fear at this point is that Cates could be lost for the remainder of the postseason....a brutal blow for a team already fighting from behind in the series.





Cates may not be a household name outside of Philadelphia, but his value to this team cannot be understated. He has been averaging the most offensive zone starts of any Flyer in the playoffs, a deliberate deployment by head coach Rick Tocchet designed to give Cates the best opportunity to produce alongside Matvei Michkov. He has delivered four points in eight playoff games and posted a career-high 18 goals and 47 points during the regular season. He plays on both the power play and the penalty kill. He is, in short, a Swiss Army knife that the Flyers suddenly find themselves without heading into the most important game of their season.





Enter Jett Luchanko

To help address the gaping hole at center, the Flyers have recalled 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The young center, selected 13th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, gives Tocchet another option down the middle as he pieces together a lineup for Thursday night. Jett is known for his speed, and his defensive awareness. His whole purpose on the last two team Canada World Junior Teams was mainly as a shutdown guy who can also add offense... basically he's a younger faster version of Noah Cates... but with more upside of potential, but importantly, here, way less experience....





Whether Luchanko actually steps into the lineup for Game 3 remains to be seen...the playoffs are a steep climb for any young player...but his presence on the roster at least gives the coaching staff flexibility at a position that has become dangerously thin. It speaks to the character and potential of the young man that the organization feels confident enough in him to have him in the building during a playoff push. And also, let's just remember that the most important thing about this playoff run, at least in my opinion, is getting these young players the experience the playoff hockey can only bring.. so if Jett is a part of your future, why not give him a shot?





With Cates potentially out, Tocchet is likely looking at Denver Barkey, Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, and Sean Couturier as his four center options.... However, questions have risen in the last little bit here today, that Christian Devorak may also be hurt and not in the lineup tomorrow..





The Owen Tippett Question

Compounding the uncertainty is the status of winger Owen Tippett, who also sat out of Game 2 with an undisclosed injury. He is currently listed as day-to-day. Now, here's the thing about Tippett...this is a player who tied a career-high with 28 goals this regular season and has been one of the most electric offensive threats in this lineup all year. He's the kind of guy who, if he can lace up his skates, he's going to be on that ice. That's just who he is. If Tippett misses Thursday's game in Philadelphia, that tells you everything you need to know about the seriousness of whatever he's dealing with, because you simply are not keeping that player....for game three down two to nothing...off the ice unless the medical staff has no other choice. Don't bet on him sitting this one out if there's any way he can go. If he's out, assume it's serious. He has, however, been Skating.





A healthy Tippett return would go a long way toward cushioning the blow of losing Cates. If he's back in the lineup, Tocchet has options. If both Cates and Tippett are out, the Flyers are playing shorthanded in ways that go beyond personnel.





Reasons for Hope

Here's where we pump the brakes on the doom and gloom, because there are genuine, tangible reasons to believe in this team heading into Game 3, and it starts with how they played in Raleigh on Sunday night.





Yes, the Flyers lost Game 2 in overtime. Yes, they are down 2-0 in the series. But strip away the final score and look at what actually happened, and you'll find a game that told a very different story. The Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period...something they hadn't managed in the first period of any of their first seven playoff games...with goals from Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier just 39 seconds apart. They were faster, more physical, and more assertive than they had been in Game 1. They were awarded seven power plays, which speaks to the kind of pressure they were generating.





Yes, they managed only three shots on those seven power play opportunities, and that is a legitimate frustration that Tocchet addressed pointedly after the game. The man-advantage has to be better. But in overtime, the Flyers were absolutely dominant, outshooting Carolina 15-8 and controlling the puck for extended stretches. Travis Konecny had a 1-on-1 breakaway chance with 4:45 remaining that Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped with his blocker. It should have ended the game. Konecny was blunt about it afterward: "It's got to go in." Michkov had a shot that was heading to an open net for the win but hit Chatfield’s stick directly and snapped it in two...





Taylor Hall scored with 1:06 remaining in overtime to send Philly home down 2-0 instead of flying home tied at 1-1.

The point is this: the Flyers showed in Game 2 that they can play with the Carolina Hurricanes. They showed they can control this game for stretches. They showed that on a different night, with a few bounces going their way, this series looks completely different. That is not a small thing when you're trying to build belief in a locker room heading into a must-win situation.





They have been here. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 to advance to this round, winning in overtime despite being very outplayed. This is a group that has demonstrated, repeatedly, that it does not need to be the better team on paper...or even on the ice... to find a way to win hockey games.





The Philly Atmosphere Factor

And now they are coming home. The atmosphere at Philly’s Barn on Thursday night is going to be something special. Flyers fans understand the assignment perfectly when their team's back is against the wall, and a 2-0 series deficit in a playoff run that has already exceeded expectations for many people outside of Philadelphia will bring out everything this fanbase has to offer. The building is going to be absolutely electric.





This is a Flyers team that has demonstrated all season long, and through the playoffs, that it genuinely feeds off the energy of its crowd. They play with more desperation, more urgency, more edge when they can feel the crowd pushing them. The home ice advantage in this building is real and it is going to be on full display Thursday night. The Hurricanes are a veteran group...Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, and a roster loaded with playoff experience...and they may not be rattled by the noise. But the Flyers will be lifted by it, and in a game this tight, that lift can matter.





Down 2-0, dealing with potentially devastating injuries at center and wing, and facing one of the best teams in the NHL, the Flyers could fold. But if you know anything about how this team has been built, if you've watched them all season, if you were paying attention in overtime on Sunday night when they were controlling the action against a team that wants the puck more than almost anyone in the league...you know they're going to show up on Thursday. You know Tocchet is going to have them ready. You know this crowd is going to make the building feel like the loudest building in North America.





The Flyers may be battered. They may be depleted. But they are not done. Not by a long shot.