Simmons vs. MLSE: Why Unprofessional Media Tactics Could Kill Team Transparency

Toronto Maple Leafs New Leadership Announcement Derailed By Controversial Question

Yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley announced the hiring of John Chayka and Mats Sundin as the newest leadership group for the franchise. The announcement generated mixed reactions but was supposed to be a highly positive moment as the hockey club took a major step forward. However, what was intended to be a franchise rebirth was almost immediately derailed by a controversial question from Toronto Sun reporter Steve Simmons.

If you have not heard the quote by now, you have either intentionally avoided Toronto Maple Leafs news or have been living under a rock for the last twenty four hours. The hockey world is currently torn on the question posed by Simmons. Some fans are offering him a round of applause, while others feel the journalist completely crossed the line. Admittedly, I find myself somewhere in the middle, leaning toward the belief that Simmons was highly inappropriate, which is par for the course regarding his reputation.

Steve Simmons goes at Keith Pelley for hiring John Chayka. This was something. pic.twitter.com/zSw8768sCQ — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 4, 2026

Before going too far into this article, I want to address the fact that somewhere hidden in those comments was a very valid question. Throughout this entire front office overhaul, fans and media alike have had legitimate questions regarding the vetting process and how the Maple Leafs ultimately made their final leadership decisions. The destination of where Simmons was trying to go is entirely valid. My issue remains strictly with the unprofessional process he followed to try and get there.

Steve Simmons and His History With Toronto Athletes

We also need to establish the context of exactly who we are talking about.

The reputation of Steve Simmons in Toronto precedes him. He is a reporter who has found a way to create issues with almost every major athlete and executive in the city. His targets have ranged from Jose Bautista, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, and Auston Matthews, to Lou Lamoriello and his most famous feud with Brian Burke. Simmons was also the author who famously wrote the Phil Kessel hot dog hit piece, which was ultimately debunked and left egg all over his face.

When Steve took to the microphone yesterday, he did not take the opportunity to ask a genuine question. Instead, he took the opportunity to try and inflate his own sense of self worth. He oversold the number of individuals he had spoken to and used the illusion of precision by trying to create a ratio heavily in his favor. He also utilized a leading premise to imply that his brief personal search held more value than the extended leadership search conducted by the MLSE organization. If that was not enough, Steve resorted to throwing multiple insults like con artist, liar, salesman, and sham, all while standing directly in front of the family of John Chayka.

Throughout this exchange, Steve never once directed a question at Chayka, who stood right in front of him. Instead, he relied on directing his hostility at Pelley, an executive he knew would be required to give a strictly corporate response throughout the entire uncomfortable situation. An X user named McCluskey likely provided the absolute best example of this dynamic in a post made yesterday.

“The problem is... it's a lot like when a Karen starts an argument with an employee at a Best Buy. Karen has no obligation to conduct herself in any particular way - she's free to fly off the handle. The employees are wearing a uniform. There are customers in the store. They don't have the same luxury. It's a gutless exchange.”

On Steve Simmons...



I have no issue with the premise of his question, asked cordially.



For example:



"Based on my research, it seems John Chayka's a polarizing figure around the league. In fact, most of the people I talked to were surprised by your decision to hire him. Can… — Chris McCluskey (@mcclxskey) May 4, 2026

The Long-Term Impact on MLSE Media Availability

The larger problem this exchange creates is what it will likely do to the overall media access and relationship with the organization long term. It is not going to hurt basic availability, as the Toronto Maple Leafs will obviously still host their required press conferences and scheduled scrums. However, as Pelley mentioned during the press conference, this entire hiring process has been constantly shrouded in misinformation, with this latest question being the prime example.

Throughout this recent news cycle alone, Simmons published claims that the agent for John Chayka was the person actively in charge of the Maple Leafs search committee. Simmons quietly deleted this detail from his article after it was confirmed to be completely false. There was no formal retraction offered, just a quiet deletion that readers were never going to notice, especially since very few people subject themselves to reading his articles for a second time. Simmons also continued to echo the rhetoric that Tie Domi and other former teammates of Mats Sundin would be immediately joining the organization, which is a rumor that has yet to be proven true.

The true problem created by this specific line of questioning is the obvious grudge it builds between the front office and the press core. This dynamic will likely encourage the MLSE organization to hunker down and limit transparency. Instead of fostering an environment where executives can provide thoughtful answers to well constructed questions, the franchise is going to establish a strict cone of silence. The team is more likely now than ever to batten down the hatches and actively avoid addressing any sort of legitimate criticism from the fanbase or the media.

Instead of actually holding the organization accountable, Simmons has accomplished the exact opposite for the executive level of the franchise. Future analytical articles positioned against Keith Pelley and John Chayka will now be met with immediate skepticism and assumptions of questionable intent. This situation creates the exact opposite of the objective media coverage that this new front office requires and the Toronto Maple Leafs fanbase deserves.







