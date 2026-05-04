CBJ — Culture Change Commenced, Not Enough Done (NHL News)

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CBJ — Culture Change Commenced, Not Enough Done

By Zak Macmillan

May 4, 20265 hours ago

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The Columbus Blue Jackets Public Relations team announced this afternoon that Assistant coaches Mike Haviland and Scott Ford, and video coach Aron Augustitus will not return to the club next season. All part of the Evasson and Larsen regime. 


Mathieu Oliver and Denton Mateychuk are also representing the USA and Canada for the summer’s World Hockey Championships. Jet Greaves is also joining Canada.


It’s a start but not the start to the true culture issue that lies in Columbus. 


Goaltending has been the number one culture problem in the organization with not having one pass the first round of postseason besides Sergei Bobrovsky in 2019. Since the miracle sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Jackets have not advanced beyond a Stanley Cup playoff round. I’m being technical because some count it and some don’t. I lean more 19 than 20. The second round for the cup was the same as the first in the bubble. 


Here are potential targets that were available at the deadline that could be considered come June: 


Via Trade


Jarry

Wallstedt

Binnington

Montembault 

Stolarz

Levi 

Saros 

Grubauer 



Via Free Agency


Talbot

Skinner

Pickard

Ingram 

Prosteov

Ersson

Vanecek


It is a very thin market, but $5.5M of Merzlikins needs more competition from winners. Vanecek won the cup in Florida. Skinner has been to two cup finals. Stolarz won the cup in Florida. Binnington won the cup in St. Louis. 

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