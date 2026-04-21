2026 NHL Playoffs Early Hot Takes: Flyers Shocking Pittsburgh, Slafkovský's Overtime Heroics, and Every Burning Question

2026 NHL PLAYOFFS: HOT TAKES FROM THE EARLY FIRST ROUND ACTION

The puck has dropped on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and through the opening weekend we've already got enough drama, chaos, and jaw-dropping moments to fill an entire season. We have learned alot already...incluing the fact that a man in his fifties takes a few days to get his playoff endurance for 8+ hours of hockey each night!

Upsets, shutouts, overtime heroics, a 15-year drought finally ending, and a Sidney Crosby meltdown ..... yeah, it's been that kind of start. Here are the hottest takes from everything we've seen so far.

THE FLYERS AREN'T JUST WINNING — THEY'RE MAKING A STATEMENT

Philadelphia has gone up 2-0 on Pittsburgh, and it hasn't been close. Game 1 was a 3-2 nail-biter that showed the Flyers could win the hard way. Game 2 was a 3-0 shutout that showed they could win the dominant way. Two games, two completely different styles of victory — and that's what makes this run feel real.

Hot take: The Flyers are Relaxes. The Penguins are in their own heads.

Pittsburgh is in serious trouble, and it goes beyond the scoreboard. Crosby took two penalties and was held pointless in Game 1, then watched his team get completely blanked in Game 2 without a single answer. When Crosby is frustrated and the team around him is flat, there is no version of this Penguins squad that wins four games before Philadelphia wins two more. Dan Vladar has been outstanding in net, Porter Martone has scored the winner in each of his first two career playoff games — at 19 years old — and the energy this Flyers group is playing with is something Pittsburgh simply cannot match. They needed home-ice advantage to mean something. So far, it's meant absolutely nothing.

PORTER MARTONE IS THE REAL DEAL, AND IT'S NOT EVEN A DEBATE

Two playoff games. Two winning goals. Two moments that would make a veteran proud, let alone a teenager. Martone isn't just contributing on the margins or riding the building's energy. He's producing when it matters most, in the biggest moments, on the biggest stage. That's not lucky. That's not a fluke. That's a player who was built for this.

Hot take: Martone finishes this series as the most talked-about name in the entire playoffs.

He already looks completely unbothered by the moment, playing with the kind of quiet confidence you typically only see from players a decade older. The fact that he's doing this against Crosby, Malkin, and Letang in a heated Pennsylvania rivalry series makes it even more remarkable. Remember this opening weekend — you're watching something special develop in real time.





MINNESOTA WILD: THE SCARIEST TEAM IN THE WEST NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT

While the hockey world was focused on Colorado, Edmonton, and Vegas, Minnesota went out and dropped a 6-1 hammer on Dallas in Game 1. Six goals against a Stars team that's supposed to be one of the better defensive clubs in the Western Conference. . Dallas bounced back with a 4-2 win in Game 2 to even the series, so don't panic if you're a Stars fan — but the way Minnesota played in that opener should have everybody paying attention.

Hot take: The Minnesota Wild are the biggest threat in the Western Conference, and nobody is taking them seriously enough. They are my Cup Winner. As of now...

Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring on the power play, the Wild exploded for three straight goals in the second period to blow it open, and they looked like a team that had been waiting all season for this moment. If Minnesota plays like they did in Game 1 for any sustained stretch of this series, Dallas is going to have a very hard time keeping up.

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKÝ IS REALLY, REALLY GREAT.

Over in Tampa Bay, the Montreal Canadiens walked into Amalie Arena and stole Game 1 in overtime, and the star of the night was 21-year-old Juraj Slafkovský. Hat trick. Game-winning overtime goal. Against a Tampa Bay franchise that practically wrote the book on closing out young teams in the postseason.

Hot take: Tampa took Montreal lightly...They played like they were just relieved to NOT be playing Florida...

The Canadiens went from a fun rebuild story to a legitimate threat the moment that puck hit the back of the net in overtime. The Lightning need a serious adjustment before Game 2 or this series could get away from them fast.

THE BUFFALO SABRES ARE BACK, AND THE WHOLE HOCKEY WORLD IS ROOTING FOR THEM

Fifteen years. Let that sink in. The Buffalo Sabres hadn't won a Stanley Cup playoff game in fifteen years, and then Sunday night at KeyBank Center, they came back from two goals down in the third period to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3. Tage Thompson scored twice in his playoff debut. Alex Tuch sealed it with an empty-netter. The building went absolutely nuclear.

Hot take: The Sabres are the most dangerous "new" team in the postseason, and the Bruins are not taking them seriously enough.

Jeremy Swayman was excellent — 34 saves — and Boston still lost. That's the part that should scare the Bruins. After 15 years on the outside looking in, Buffalo has the crowd, the momentum, and a Tage Thompson playing like a man possessed. Comebacks like that don't happen to bad teams. They happen to teams with character and belief. The Bruins are going to find out very quickly that this is not a walkover series.

VEGAS IS BUILT DIFFERENT — AND UTAH JUST FOUND THAT OUT

Utah actually had the Golden Knights on the ropes heading into the third period of Game 1 — in the franchise's first-ever playoff appearance. They led. Clayton Keller and the Mammoth looked like they belonged. And then Vegas did what Vegas always does — they flipped the switch. Mark Stone tied it, Nic Dowd put them ahead, Ivan Barbashev iced it on the empty net, and Carter Hart was outstanding with 32 saves in a 4-2 win.

Hot take: Utah played well enough to win that game, and that's actually the most encouraging sign for the franchise's future.

For a team playing its first-ever playoff game, being right there until the final minutes against one of the most experienced organizations in the league is not a failure — it's a foundation. Vegas, on the other hand, proved exactly what they always prove: regular season inconsistency doesn't follow them into the playoffs. Utah is a storyline this postseason. Vegas is a contender.

CAROLINA IS 2-0 BUT OTTAWA FIGURED SOMETHING OUT...

Just feels like this series will be 2-2 heading back to Carolina. The Canes are great, Ullmark is looking ion the zone...The Sens could have won that game many times last night...

BOTTOM LINE: THIS IS ALREADY ONE OF THE BEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN RECENT MEMORY

Step back and look at what the first two days of the 2026 playoffs delivered. A 15-year drought ending in a dramatic comeback in Buffalo. A teenager scoring the winner in back-to-back games in Philadelphia. A hat trick and overtime winner from Slafkovský in Tampa. The Wild dropping six on Dallas. Vegas doing Vegas things in the third period. Utah proving they belong on this stage.

There is not a single first-round series right now that feels like a foregone conclusion — and that is the best thing you can say about any playoff bracket. Every series has a story, every series has a question mark, and every night for the next two weeks is going to feel like must-watch television.