Chayka's Comments on Auston Matthews Paint a Clear Picture for the Maple Leafs

It was a disappointing season for Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, and honestly, that's a pretty significant understatement. The team not only failed to make the playoffs, they weren't even in the race, finishing 28th overall. The only arguable silver-lining here is that they now find themselves in a better position to potentially win the draft lottery.

Prior to season start, many had pegged the Leafs as a team who could challenge to repeat as Atlantic Division champions. Unfortunately, the loss of Mitch Marner, combined with inconsistent play and a myriad of significant injuries left the Maple Leafs in a bit of a precarious position. Still, there are no excuses for the lack of execution this season, and after taking full responsibility for the team's shortcomings this season, MLSE CEO Keith Pelley's first order of business this offseason was to replace GM Brad Treliving and kick off a comprehensive search for his replacement.

The Maple Leafs' New Front Office is Officially in Place

On Monday, the Maple Leafs officially unveiled the new front office structure, featuring former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka and former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin as the pair who will be stepping in to oversee the team's aggressive re-tooling in an attempt to turn the organization's fortunes around and set them on a course to capture their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

During the introductory presser for Chayka and Sundin, the media took turns asking the tough questions, testing the waters with the club's new front office heads. Among the topics addressed were why John Chayka was the correct person for the GM job in Toronto, Chayka's controversial Draft Combine violation circumvention back in 2020, and Sundin's return to Toronto and potentially putting his Maple Leafs legacy at risk if he can't help the Leafs turn their fortunes around. However, while these were all interesting topics of discussion, the ears really began to perk up when Chayka was asked directly about what he plans to do about Auston Matthews, who has two years left on his contract prior to becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Chayka Addresses the Ticking Clock on Auston Matthews

Chayka's response to the question about how the Leafs will "sell a winning future for the captain" may have inadvertently tipped his hand and revealed which direction the team is going in. Despite some belief that the Maple Leafs could initiate a top-to-bottom rebuild once a new regime came in, it does not sound like that's the route Chayka and Sundin are intending to take.

"He's one of the top goal scorers of the last decade, if not the top goal scorer. He's a 200-foot centerman, plays the game the right way... I just came from an organization where we spent our entire existence looking for that exact player, so we're incredibly fortunate to have Auston. It is our job to sell him on what we're capable of and reaching the ultimate goal, because I know that that's what's most important to him. And how do we do that? It's not a sales job, I'd say, it's more of what's the vision, what's the plan and concrete steps that we're going to take to try to get the team to where he wants it to be, and we share that same common goal."

What we can deduce from these remarks is that the Maple Leafs will not be going down the road of a full rebuild, at least not this summer. Chayka's comments about how fortunate the team is to have a player like Matthews does seem to indicate his desire to retain his captain. In addition, his line about having the same common goal to help the Leafs get to a place where Matthews wants it to be does read like clear intent to re-tool around the 3-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner.

Matthews has struggled with his health in recent seasons, including his season-ending injury suffered at the hands of Ducks captain Radko Gudas and a brutal knee-on-knee that was entirely avoidable. He has also seen his goal totals dip substantially since Craig Berube's hiring. Could we see a scenario in which Chayka replaces Berube and hires a coach who will allow Matthews a little more freedom to play to his strengths as an offensive dynamo? Maybe, maybe not. Chayka did allude to the fact that great coaches are difficult to find before calling Berube a great coach, so it sounds like the veteran bench boss may be sticking around as well.

Chayka, Sundin Have Their Work Cut Out for Them in Toronto

So how, then, will Chayka prove to Matthews that he can build a winner around him? Well, it will have to start with the on-ice personnel. Yes, the Leafs have done well to add some young players to the picture of late, with Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan coming in, and with Ben Danford seemingly not far off, but the team will need some established veterans who can help them win now as well. Adding players that fit that mold may require moving someone like Morgan Rielly, which is easier said than done, given Rielly's full NMC.