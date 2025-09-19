A New Era Dawns: Why This Maple Leafs Season Feels Different





For the first time in nearly a decade, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a clean slate. The door is finally closed on so many chapters of the past. The Mitch Marner saga is over. The ‘Shanaplan’ is officially history. There is no lame-duck coach or general manager on an expiring contract. Most importantly, the constant cloud of roster distractions has finally dissipated.





A Breath of Fresh Air at Training Camp

As the Maple Leafs kicked off their on-ice workouts for the 2025-26 season, the team can finally enter training camp without that familiar black cloud overhead. Instead, there's a sense of optimism and focus not seen in years. Rather than dwelling on the past, the organization can finally look toward the future.





The change in atmosphere was palpable. Observers around the team immediately noted that the vibe this year feels different. Gone is the nervous energy that plagued past camps; in its place is a sense of genuine positivity and hope. It truly feels like a weight has been lifted off the team’s shoulders, a feeling Chris Johnston described as an "unmistakable mood change."





‘Unmistakable how light the mood was compared to the past decade’





Forging a New, Tougher Identity

If the Leafs are ever going to slay their playoff demons, this season feels like the perfect opportunity. This is a group primed to play for each other and adopt an "us versus the world" mentality. A top priority must be shattering the perception that Auston Matthews is an easy target for opponents.





While this roster may not have the same top-end talent on paper, it is undeniably deeper and tougher than ever before. The full-season additions of Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton, combined with the summer acquisitions of Dakota Joshua and Nic Roy, put this team in a position to be significantly harder to play against. This is a team now poised to take a bite out of opponents on the forecheck and suffocate the cycle defensively.





As a Leafs fan, this is the most excited I've been in years, and head coach Craig Berube encapsulates exactly why.





Leafs coach Craig Berube, joking: “What excites me is not hearing about ‘Core Four’ anymore.” pic.twitter.com/c3a5AadXC6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 17, 2025