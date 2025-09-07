Healthy & Unshackled: Can Auston Matthews Carry the Leafs Post-Marner?





A new era dawns in Toronto. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Maple Leafs head into the 2025-26 season without Mitch Marner. After countless playoff failures and a contentious contract standoff, GM Brad Treliving finally shattered the status quo, leaving a roster filled with questions ahead of the most pivotal season of the Auston Matthews Era.





Looming largest among those questions is the health of Matthews himself.





Last season, a hampered Matthews was a shadow of his former self. Limited to just 67 games, he scored only 33 goals—the lowest single-season total of his entire NHL career. While he played through the pain, it was painfully obvious the superstar forward wasn't 100% all year long.





After a long summer of rehab that notably sidestepped surgery, Matthews has finally broken his silence. He told Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com:





“My health is good. I feel a lot better. I think I took really good steps this offseason as far as that goes, and so I’m really happy with that progress and happy with where I’m at.”





While Matthews’ words echo with optimism, the fan base would be wise to remain skeptical. This is a familiar script; it seems almost every year Matthews is battling some sort of limiting injury. Hockey is a brutal game, but while some players thrive when injured—fighting like a wounded animal to survive—Matthews has too often gone out with a whimper instead of a roar.





For the Maple Leafs to finally succeed, one of two things must happen: they'll need Auston Matthews healthy for an entire season, or they'll need him to find a new level of desperation when he’s not.





Personally, I believe this will be the best season of his career. Unshackled from Mitch Marner, Matthews can finally drive a line entirely in his own image. With his security blanket gone, it's a sink-or-swim moment for the face of the franchise.



