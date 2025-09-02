Maple Leafs & Carter Hart: A Perfect Match?





Considered a longshot, Eklund recently revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly keeping tabs on Carter Hart. The former Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie was recently acquitted in the Hockey Canada scandal and is currently awaiting NHL reinstatement. If Hart isn't reinstated soon, the NHLPA is expected to file a grievance on his behalf to expedite the process.





Eklund's recent report indicates that the Oilers, Leafs, and Penguins all have some interest in the netminder. According to reports, Hart would be looking to sign a professional tryout (PTO) or a two-way contract. While the connection to the Maple Leafs didn't initially make sense to some, there are numerous reasons why it's a perfect fit.





Why it Fits for the Leafs





The Leafs currently have both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll under control for next season. However, the ability to move one of those players would allow them to acquire an impact forward from a position of strength. A goaltender with Woll’s skillset and contract is likely to draw a significant return that could greatly improve the team.





Hart also has familiarity with Stolarz, a former teammate from their time with the Flyers. This familiarity could help Hart find stability as he reintegrates into the NHL after a nearly two-year absence. If a deal can come together without moving Woll, it would provide substantial depth to the Leafs organization beyond the NHL.





Why it Fits for Carter Hart





Given the accusations surrounding him, it's likely that Hart's options will be very limited. For some teams, the reward isn't worth the potential PR nightmare. Once considered a top goaltender, it's probable Hart won't have his pick of the litter. So, why would he choose Toronto?





As mentioned previously, Hart has a familiarity with Anthony Stolarz, but another connection exists as well. Scott Laughton, acquired by the Maple Leafs at last year's deadline, remains good friends with Hart. Even after Hart's initial suspension, Laughton remained one of the few players who supported the goaltender throughout the process.





One other overlooked factor could be the ability to remain living in a major city, with access to top-notch facilities. Playing for the Marlies, the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, Hart would also be afforded the opportunity for premium travel, a luxury for some minor league teams.





While a deal for Hart in Toronto remains unlikely, the fit exists for both parties. Only time will tell what opportunity he values and what options will be available when the cards are finally on the table.