Carter Hart Will be Back. What's Going On Below The Surface?

If you’ve been wondering about Carter Hart, you may not have to wait much longer..

Hart has been skating in Edmonton, and word from those who’ve seen him is that he looks terrific — sharp, dialed in, and extremely motivated.

Now here’s where it gets interesting: the NHL is expected to reinstate Hart and the other players tied to the 2018 WJC case this week. The NHLPA has been pushing hard behind the scenes, and teams are preparing to move fast if the green light comes down.

So why the delay? These guys were acquitted after an intense and thorough trial? What else can the NHL possibly have to investigate?

Well... there’s some murmuring about player rights. Technically, Hart left the Flyers when he was told to report to Ottawa police, so technically the Flyers would be right to say he didn't fulfill his contract....next July 1, the Flyers la declined to qualify him. That should’ve ended Philly’s claim, right? maybe... except at that point Hart had already been ruled ineligible by the league. And this is off course not just a Carter Hart thing. All six of the players and their former teams are in the same shaky situation...I spoke with several teams involved in this and a few not , but all seem to believe the original teams might still have a case to these players rights rights. That could change the landscape of how these players return greatly/

One thing’s for sure. I am very sure, from talking to sources, The Flyers would love another crack at him, but so will others. Edmonton, Toronto, and Pittsburgh are all keeping tabs, and if Hart officially gets reinstated, I believe he will be signing a two-way deal somewhere and not a PTO. I seems likely each of these players would spend some time at first in the AHL...