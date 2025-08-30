Malkin in Play.(e4). One Team Only

Quick hit to start the weekend. Last week saw some in the internet world reporting the Rangers may consider moving Panarin if they get off to a slow start....Talking to sources that is really not the plan. The plan is to bring in Malkin, giving the Rangers a legit #1 Center to play with Panarin...The issue of course is this is completely in Malkin's court. He has made it known over the years how he would love to stay in Pittsburgh, but is currently heading into his final year of a contract. Talking to sources, the only team Malkin would wave for is that he NY Rangers...





The Rangers are ALWAYS a popular destination for Russian players ... They are obviously a high profile team, but it's also easy to forget that 600,000 Russian immigrants live in New York City. That makes the city extremely culturally significant which matters a lot to the Russian players.... more so than the guys from Scandinavia I have found...





What also matters to Russians is the first line status.. first line players in Russia are considered the same as aces on pitching stats in baseball in the states... This is.something Geno has only achieved once in his career during the season that Sydney Crosby was injured with a concussion...Malkin ended up winning the MVP of the NHL that season...



