Montreal Canadiens Hit With Tough Injury News: Ivan Demidov Out Multiple Weeks

There's no sugarcoating this, it's a big loss for the Canadiens in their top-six and on the first power play unit. Demidov generates plenty of offense for the Canadiens and now that he's on the sidelines for a minimum of two weeks and as long as a month, someone will need to step up in a big way on that second line with Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky





According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Kirby Dach was in Ivan Demidov's place at the morning skate and will be on the second line with Newhook and Slafkovsky this evening. Dach also stood in for Demidov at yesterday's practice, giving fans a preview of what the line could look like if the latter was going to miss some time.

Aside from the Kreider-Suzuki-Caufield line, there are plenty of changes throughout the forward group ahead of tonight's home opener. Florian Xhekaj will make his season debut tonight alongside Jake Evans and Josh Anderson. Meanwhile, Phillip Danault will center a line featuring Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier.

The defensive pairings remain untouched from the team's first two games of the 2026-27 season. Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson are on the top pairing, Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier are on the second, while Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj round things out. Adam Engstrom will remain a healthy scratch for tonight's game against the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, it appears that Jakub Dobes will get the start in goal. It'll be Dobes' third start of the 2026-27 campaign after a win in Toronto on opening night one week ago and an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The Canadiens are keeping their goaltending situation under wraps, but it certainly feels like they've already determined that Jakub Dobes will be their number one guy, which is no surprise given his performance during the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26.

As for backup Samuel Montembeault, his season debut will likely come next week as the Canadiens have back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals, respectively.

Puck drop for tonight's home opener at the Bell Centre is set for 7 pm ET on TSN2 and RDS.