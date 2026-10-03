Five Days In, the Shopping Lists Are Out: What All 32 NHL Teams Need After Opening Week

Twenty-one games into the 2026-27 NHL season, the needs are already showing. This edition goes team by team through what opening week exposed and the move each front office could make. Edmonton has allowed thirteen goals in two games despite eight points from Evan Bouchard, Vancouver pulled Kevin Lankinen in a 9-7 loss, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was beaten five times in Buffalo, Dallas put Matt Duchene on long-term injured reserve, Columbus lost Ivan Provorov week to week, and Philadelphia was outscored 10-2. All thirty-two teams are mood-rated.