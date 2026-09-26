Celebrini Takes the C, and Seguin Is Back, All 32 Teams

This edition covers the Sept 24 and Sept 25 rumors and news, fifteen games in all, and goes team by

team through what they showed. Macklin Celebrini was named the youngest captain in San Jose

history, Tyler Seguin played his first game since tearing an ACL, and Alex Ovechkin was ruled

out for the entire preseason. San Jose put ten past Anaheim, T.J. Hughes had a hat trick in

Denver, and the Rangers beat the Islanders 6-1. Filip Chytil is week to week and Brock Faber

was kept out precautionarily. All thirty-two teams are mood-rated.