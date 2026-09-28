Pastrnak Takes the C, and the Preseason Ends, All 32 Teams

This edition covers the final night of the preseason (Sept 26, thirteen games) and the Sept 27

news day, and goes team by team through what they showed. David Pastrnak was named the Boston

Bruins captain, the first since Brad Marchand was traded, and he debuts with the C Tuesday. The

Oilers finished the preseason 4-0-0 behind Connor McDavid, the Sharks beat Vegas behind Macklin

Celebrini, and the injury list grew: Bryan Rust is being evaluated, Ryan Graves is out

indefinitely, Brock Faber is being evaluated after a puck to the head, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

and Alex Lyon were hurt in Buffalo. Mike Matheson was fined the maximum for roughing Ridly

Greig. All thirty-two teams are mood-rated.



