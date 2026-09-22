Byram's Hat Trick and the Night the New Faces Arrived, All 32 Teams

The Sept 21 board is in the books and the night belonged to the new faces, so this edition

runs team by team through what the games actually revealed. Bowen Byram scored a hat trick

in his Chicago debut, William Eklund scored in his Ottawa debut, Stuart Skinner made 31

saves in his Winnipeg debut, and Mason McTavish and Mario Ferraro debuted in new sweaters.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck remains suspended with no fair deal on the table, and Alex

Ovechkin may miss the preseason with a lower-body injury. All thirty-two teams, mood-rated,

with ten more games on tonight's schedule.