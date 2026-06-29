Montreal Canadiens Officially Trade Veteran Forward Brendan Gallagher

When the Montreal Canadiens cleared out their lockers at the start of June following a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, it was an emotional day for veteran forward Brendan Gallagher.

After being used in just three of Montreal's 19 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Brendan Gallagher knew that his time with the Canadiens was coming to a close, telling reporters that he'll be moving on from the only organization he's ever known at some point in the offseason.

"The fans right from Day 1, it's been truly a privilege to play in front of them. It's an opportunity that not a lot of players in this league, I've got to do it for 14 years now and it's not lost on me how special it was to call the Bell Centre home. The very first time I stepped foot in this organization, you know, the management, coaches, teammates I've had along the years, there's been some ups and downs, but I don't have a single regret. It's pretty clear I'll be kind of moving on here." Gallagher said.

Brendan Gallagher officially traded by Montreal Canadiens

14 seasons and 990 games (regular season + playoffs) later, Brendan Gallagher is officially leaving the Montreal Canadiens organization.

On Monday afternoon, Sportsnet's Eric Engels announced that the Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Brendan Gallagher to the Vancouver Canucks. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman added a short while later that the Canadiens will be retaining 50 percent of Gallagher's remaining salary ($3.25 million USD), in exchange for future considerations.

So, as @EricEngels reported, Gallagher to Canucks with 50 per cent retention by Montreal.



Future considerations in return. https://t.co/vNy38bc3Bs — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2026

Shortly after 1 pm ET, the Montreal Canadiens made the move official. General Manager Kent Hughes commented on the trade, thanking Gallagher for his nearly a decade and a half of service to the Canadiens organization.



"Brendan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadiens fans. He represented the team with such tremendous determination, passion and inspiring courage. He is the very definition of a warrior, always putting the team’s success ahead of his own individual accolades. He always conducted himself like a true Montreal Canadien, both on the ice and in our community, where he made such a significant impact. We wish him the best of luck in Vancouver." Kent Hughes said.

On Day 2 of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, then-Montreal Canadiens General Manager Pierre Gauthier used the team's fifth-round selection (147th overall) on a small, but feisty forward by the name of Brendan Gallagher. Gallagher had just completed his second season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants where he had 81 points in the regular season, along with 21 points in 16 playoff contests.

Gallagher would go on to spend two more years in the Western Hockey League before making the jump to professional hockey at the start of the 2012-13 season with the AHL's Hamilton Bulldogs. The Edmonton native impressed Canadiens staff during his stint with the Bulldogs to the point where he made Montreal's opening night roster when the league exited their lockout in January 2013.

Over the next 14 years, Gallagher would become one of the most beloved Montreal Canadiens in recent history. The 5'9" winger might not have been a huge point producer, but he gave it his all night in, night out, wore his heart on his sleeve and no one can ever question his effort level, even in his 14th season with the Canadiens.

As the 2025-26 season moved along, it was clear that Gallagher's time with the Canadiens was likely to come to an end one way or another this summer, whether it be by trade - which ended up happening - or a contract buyout. Thankfully for Gallagher, who the organization has tremendous respect for, he was able to go home - Vancouver, the city where he spent from age 12 until he left to go to Hamilton, Ontario.

From the Vancouver Canucks perspective, they're adding a true leader to their dressing room. Gallagher just went through a rebuild with the Canadiens and knows how hard it can be. That experience will be vital as General Manager Ryan Johnson and head coach Manny Malhotra look to guide the Canucks through their own rebuild, with Gallagher being a voice they desperately need in the room.

In the coming weeks, we'll find out the National Hockey League's 2026-27 regular season schedule and when Brendan Gallagher will make his return to the Bell Centre. It'll be an emotional night for Gallagher and those in attendance, who certainly will give him a lengthy standing ovation, as we've seen time and time again when fan favourites return to Montreal.