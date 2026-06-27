Avalanche Use Draft Day to Sign Pending UFAs

The National Hockey League's decentralized draft is one of the stranger methods ways professional sports has changed in the past few years, but it has also seemingly allowed teams to do a little more efficient work from home these days. With no first round draft picks over the next three years, the Colorado Avalanche, under the stewardship of President of Hockey Operations and interim general manager Joe Sakic, instead put the day to use signing their internal veterans, solidfying the core that was built this year, even as other longtime franchise pieces are moved on from.

Blueline by the dotted line

The Avalanche only had a couple of NHL defenseman signed to the roster as they headed into the offseason, with only four defenseman having contracts that carried through the 2027 season. Sakic rectified that by re-signing trade deadline acquision Brett Kulak to a five year deal. The 32 year old defenseman played for two other teams this past season before coming to the Avs, and Sakic is betting on Kulak looking more like the version of himself from even before then. The Avs made several moves over the past week to clear cap space which made more sense when Kulak's 21.5 million dollar extension was announced.

Meanwhile, Brent Burns, the NHL's longest tenured Iron-man and 41 year old toothless wonder, inked another one year contract with the Avalanche to ring chase. Burns' Carolina Hurricanes won the Cup this year after he exited the team, so he will likely be playing with some renewed focus and edge next season as he looks to acquire his first Stanley Cup. After playing through injury during the second half of the season, Burns' production did slow somewhat, but given a sheltered third pairing role and with some time to heal, he should be just as effective next season as his first half last year.

What about them picks?

Colorado has seven draft picks over the next six rounds of the draft, starting with #43 in the second round. That pick was acquired with Valeri Nichuskin trade, bringing the Avs back into the second round of the draft by way of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Funny enough, only one of their draft picks for today is their own, the rest having been acquired through previous trades and pick swaps. The Avalanche will likely be paying close attention to the draft less so for any players that disappear off the boards, but moreso for any who don't.