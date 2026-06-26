Blake Zielinski: South Jersey NHL Draft Prospect Has the Attention of the Flyers and Others

From Berlin to the Big Stage: Why South Jersey's Blake Zielinski Could Be a Flyers Fit at the 2026 Draft





If you grew up lacing up skates in South Jersey, you know the dream usually wears orange and black. For Blake Zielinski, a 6-foot, 187-pound forward out of Berlin, New Jersey, that dream is no longer the stuff of pickup games or weekend tournaments at the local barn. It is a genuine, scout-tracked, combine-tested reality. The 18-year-old is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, he has already stacked up a résumé that most kids his age can only imagine, and according to multiple sources around the league, a handful of teams are circling him this summer. Among them, in a twist that feels almost scripted for a hometown movie, are the Philadelphia Flyers — the very organization whose youth pipeline helped shape him.





This is the story of a Jersey kid who did it the hard way, climbed every rung of the ladder, and now finds himself on the cusp of hearing his name called.





A Flyers Kid From the Start

Long before he was a USHL All-Star or a two-time gold medalist with Team USA, Blake Zielinski was just another rink rat in Camden County. He grew up playing his youth hockey with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers, and his early development carried the unmistakable fingerprints of the Philadelphia-area system. In three seasons skating for Philadelphia Flyers Elite at the 13U and 14U AAA levels, he didn't just participate, he dominated.





As a 14U AAA player for Flyers Elite, Zielinski piled up 51 goals and 44 assists for 95 points in just 46 games. Not a misprint. A kid putting up better than two points per game against the best 14-year-olds in the region is guaranteed to become a bit of a local legend. He layered another 14 goals and 24 points in 15 games of THF 14U play, and split time at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, where he posted 15 goals and 24 points in just 13 high school games. Hockeybuzz.com’s own writer Luke Ravitz was a senior at Eastern when Blake was a freshman and had this to say about him....

“Right from the first game he looked super comfortable and had no nerves..... His vision and hockey iq was just off the charts. He’s a really smooth skater and wasn’t afraid to make the challenging plays. He’s a very mature kid for his age and he was even mature back then as a freshman. He was a beast.”

Everywhere the puck went, Zielinski seemed to be at the end of it. The Flyers' developmental ecosystem in South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region has long been a quietly productive talent factory, and Zielinski is exactly the kind of player who proves the model works. When you hear that the Flyers are among the teams with interest in him, it is not a cold, analytics-only evaluation from a war room hundreds of miles away. It is, in a very real sense, a homecoming conversation about a player the organization has watched grow up.





Earning It in the USHL

The next rung up the ladder took Zielinski away from home and into the crucible of American junior hockey. After a stint with the North Jersey Avalanche AAA program, he was selected third overall in the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft, a clear signal that scouts at the next level saw the same thing the Philadelphia rinks had seen for years. He landed with the Des Moines Buccaneers, and the move demanded everything a young player has to give: a new city, a faster game, and bigger, stronger, older competition every single night.





He answered the bell. In his rookie USHL campaign, Zielinski posted 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 41 games and earned a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team — production that came in fewer games than many of his peers and hinted at a player just scratching the surface. Then came the leap. In his draft-eligible 2025-26 season, he put up 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points in 53 games, an average of 1.04 points per game that placed him among the most productive forwards in the entire league. He was named to the 2026 All-USHL Team, finished tied for 21st in league scoring, and did it on a Buccaneers team that he personally helped climb into a playoff spot for the first time since 2023.





What makes the season so compelling is how it ended. As one scout noted, he "looked like a transformed player late in the season," more physically engaged, playing at a higher pace, and consistently backtracking on defense. He responded with six goals and an assist in his next four games and simply never cooled off. Late-season surges like that carry enormous weight at the draft table, because they show evaluators not just what a player is, but the trajectory he is on.





A Big-Game Player on the Biggest Stages

Plenty of prospects pad their numbers against junior competition. Far fewer rise to the occasion when they pull on the national team sweater against the best teenagers on the planet — and this is where Zielinski separated himself the most.





At the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the premier international showcases for draft-eligible talent, Zielinski didn't just contribute to a gold medal; he led the entire United States team in scoring, racking up nine points on four goals and five assists across the tournament. For many young players it would have been enough to just be there and competing...Blake was a top performer carrying the offense for his country and walking away with gold around his neck. He added a second gold medal at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, cementing a reputation as a player whose game travels and whose production scales up, not down, when the lights get brighter.





Those tournaments are precisely the kind of proving grounds NHL teams trust. When a player's best hockey shows up against the best opposition, in single-elimination pressure, in a foreign building, scouts take notice. Zielinski's international body of work is arguably the single most persuasive item on his résumé, and it is a big reason why evaluators who dig past the consolidated rankings keep coming away impressed.





The Scouting Report: Skill, Vision, and a High Floor

So what exactly are teams getting? \





Start with the hands and the shot. Zielinski owns a heavy, accurate wrist shot that he can fire from distance, and his puck-handling lets him protect possession and buy time in traffic. Scouts rave about his vision and playmaking he was described as constantly setting up teammates with crisp, well-timed passes, and has some moves way beyond 90% of players in this draft when it comes to breakaways and shootouts... In short, he can beat you in more than one way, which is exactly what you want in a forward who projects to play up and down a lineup.

Lately scouts are adding to their notes saying his game without the puck is developing at an incredible rate. The scouting consensus highlights his strong defensive habits, his willingness to backtrack and support the play, and his strength on the puck along the boards and in the corners.





One analyst put it plainly, noting that among the prospects in his range, Zielinski's "certainty to make it to the NHL is a bit higher" because his skills are so translatable. He has an extremely high floor, and is the kind of player coaches end up trusting the most at key times..





It is worth noting that Zielinski can play both center and wing, a versatility that only increases his value, and that he shoots right-handed, a trait organizations always covet. He measured in at a clean 6-foot, 187 pounds with a March 2008 birthday, and he tested himself against the best at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo. NHL Central Scouting ranked him 51st among North American skaters in its final lists. I am generally not a prospect guy, but I wrote this story because so many people, who I trust in the hockey world, have been so impressed by this South Jersey kid. I have been hearing about him for what feels like years now...not since Bobby Ryan has a local player been so strong.





And beyond that...

If the on-ice case is strong, the off-ice case might be even stronger and it speaks volumes about the kind of human being a team would be adding to its organization. Zielinski was named the second-ever recipient of the Gaudreau Award, the USHL's annual honor given to the player who best embodies the legacy of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. For a South Jersey kid, the symbolism is almost too perfect: Johnny Gaudreau was the patron saint of Jersey hockey dreamers, the proof that talent and heart from this corner of the map can take you all the way to the NHL. To be chosen as the player who best carries that legacy forward is an extraordinary statement about Zielinski's character.





The award is not handed out for stats alone. It recognizes joy, enthusiasm, care, and responsibility, and by every account Zielinski earned it. In Des Moines, he volunteered at youth hockey practices, showed up at the rink to cheer on his billet brothers, and gave his time to community organizations including a local food bank, the children's museum, and an animal rescue that liked him so much they named a dog after him. He was a leader in the Buccaneers' locker room from day one, wore a letter on his sweater by January, and was credited by his head coach with building an environment of "trust, accountability, and genuine care for one another." As that coach put it, "despite his elite talent, Blake competes with humility and respect for the game."





That is the full package. Skill, production, big-game pedigree, two-way reliability, leadership, and character — wrapped in a story that begins on South Jersey ice.





A Homecoming Worth Watching

Zielinski's path forward is already partly written. He is committed to Providence College for the 2026-27 season, joining a Hockey East program that recently competed deep into the NCAA tournament — a sign that one of the top college hockey factories in the country believes in his ceiling, too. Wherever he is drafted, he will continue his development against strong NCAA competition, exactly the unhurried, build-it-right runway that has produced so many recent NHL contributors.





For Flyers fans, though, the most tantalizing thread is the possibility of bringing the story full circle. Here is a kid who grew up in the Jr. Flyers and Flyers Elite systems, who carried South Jersey hockey to international gold medals, who won an award named for the region's most beloved hockey son — and who, per multiple sources, has drawn genuine interest from the Flyers among other teams as the draft approaches.





Whether Philadelphia ultimately makes the pick or another club beats them to it, the rise of Blake Zielinski is a reminder that the next NHL stry doesn’t have to come from Canada, Michigan or New England.. It can come straight out of a the same rinks where South Jersey folks learn to skate.





Don't be surprised if, when the 2026 NHL Draft unfolds, a familiar South Jersey name is the one drawing the loudest cheers from home.