David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has reported that the Devils, as well as several other clubs, are kicking tires on Wings 40+ goal scoring winger, Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat had a great season with Detroit last year averaging over a point per game and 41 goals.

With the Devils in much need of top six help, DeBrincat should pair well as a finisher for Jack Hughes to feed. The 28 year old has one more year at $8.75m remaining on his contract. There is a 16 team no-trade-list to navigate in this deal. Other rumored clubs include; Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago, Buffalo, and Seattle.

This does seem like a great fit for New Jersey, however I don't think I'd be alone in saying it would be underwhelming if this is the marquee move before puck drop this fall. The Devils need to address scoring, size, goaltending and overall grit. DeBrincat is a great scorer and does play a bit of a gritty game, however at 5'8'' and 165lbs, it is limited. Either way it is a positive sign to see New Jersey in the mix, much more is expected to come...