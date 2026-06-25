Hughes Trio For Devils Dream Dead? Quinn Hughes Will Re-sign In Minnesota According To Wild Ownership (nhl News)

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Hughes Trio For Devils Dream Dead? Quinn Hughes Will Re-sign In Minnesota According To Wild Ownership

By Chris Shaleesh

Jun 25, 20264 hours ago

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Just a few days after we heard rumors of "no progress" on a Quinn Hughes extension in Minnesota, Wild owner Craig Leiopold took to Minnesota Public Radio to douse the flames. 

On Wednesday a seemingly, uber confident Leiopold stated:

We had to give up a lot to get him in this past year. We are going to re-sign him. The question will be for how long...



Do we buy it? Is this Minnesotan manifestation? While I still hold out hope, this quote kind of limits that. 

The good news is, Zach Werenski is likely to be on the move in Columbus, and could have a similar impact to that of Quinn. The bad news is the Devils lack of success in recent seasons, partnered with Tom Fitzgerald's failures, continue to hinder the team...

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