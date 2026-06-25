Jason Robertson Rejects Massive Kraken Offer, Halts Blockbuster Sign-and-Trade

Jason Robertson Turns Down $15M AAV from Seattle Kraken

According to a recent report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Seattle Kraken took a massive swing at Dallas Stars restricted free agent Jason Robertson, but the 40-goal winger wasn't biting. After trade discussions, Dallas granted the Kraken permission to speak with Robertson's camp, and Seattle reportedly tabled an unbelievable eight-year contract worth approximately $15 million per season.

Failed Trade: Stars Would Have Landed 7th Overall Pick

Had Robertson accepted the $120 million deal, a trade was already in place to send him to the Pacific Northwest. The compensation package heading back to Texas would have notably included Seattle's first-round pick, the seventh overall selection in this Friday's NHL Draft.

Instead, Robertson declined the offer, leaving the blockbuster sign-and-trade dead in the water. Neither the Stars, the Kraken, nor Robertson's representative, Andy Scott, have commented on the negotiations.

Dallas Cap Structure and the Upcoming RFA Deadline

The rejection leaves Dallas in a precarious position as the July 1 RFA deadline rapidly approaches.

The Stars and Robertson are reportedly at least $2 million apart in their ongoing contract talks. Dallas management appears hesitant to disrupt their internal cap structure, which is currently anchored by Mikko Rantanen's $12 million AAV. The organization was hoping Robertson's next deal would fall somewhere near that benchmark, but turning down $15 million from Seattle suggests the star forward has his sights set considerably higher.

With Friday's draft looming and free agency just around the corner, all eyes are on Dallas to see how they navigate the widening financial gap with their franchise cornerstone.

Eklund continues to look into rumors and additional teams reportedly involved in the conversations.



