Nemec Assets

On the heels of the Simon Nemec trade, NHL analysts have begun to predict the New Jersey Devils' visions through the (Sunny) Mehta glasses. Described by many as a "Bill Zito" type of move, Mehta stockpiled draft assets for the former second overall pick in Nemec. While most of his players are anchored in NJ due to Tom Fitzgerald's, signature, no-move-clauses, Jersey's catalog of draft picks are not.

On the Devils Rink Report pod with James Nichols, Nichols reported a source with "inside information" reached out to him post Nemec trade. This insider said that Mehta's goal is to move any and all picks accumulated through the transaction in order to bolster the current lineup. This statement certainly got some wheels spinning league wide. The Devils now possess five first-rounders, including this seasons 12th overall and four second-round selections. With a win now window open in Jersey, the likelihood of those picks being selected by Mehta is slim.

The Names

With major movement around some of the league's bigger "available" names already underway in Brady Tkachuk, Bowen Byram and Jordan Kyrou, more opportunity has seemingly developed. The trade charts are loaded with more marquee players then ever, including some surprising ones. Dylan Larkin and Jason Robertson have been floated out there for a while now, but Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, Quinn Hughes(again) and shockingly, Zach Werenski have entered discussions and of course Devil interest.

Hellebuyck/Connor

The Jets are coming off of very disappointing season and may be set up for a few more. Both Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor are now rumored to want out in Winnipeg. As the American exodus continues in Canada, the Devils would be foolish to not get involved.

Hellebuyck is the better fit here, mostly because of the cap situation the Devils are in. At $8.5m for five more seasons, the 33 yeard old goaltender is still at the top of the league for his position. While five years is a bit much, there are young goaltenders in the Devils' system in Yegorov and Malek that could greatly benefit from his mentorship if his game, which hasn't yet, begins to fade. If Sunny Mehta can find a way to rid the Devils of the nightmarish $6m per extension that Fitzgerald gave Markstrom, the Devils will see a massive uptick in production in goal that would be well worth a $2.5m increase.

While top six scoring remains a major need for NJ, Kyle Connor would be a great fit. However, American born Left Winger will be in his first season of an 8 year, $12m contract he signed with Winnipeg. The cap is tight and this might take some magic for Jersey to make happen. Connor is a durable point per game player who has appeared in 79 or more games in 4 of his last five seasons. His familiarity with Jack Hughes is of course a positive.

Larkin

Another American with Hughes brother ties, Dylan Larkin may be a better fit than the aforementioned Connor. The Michigan born, Center iceman has 5 years left at just an $8.7m cap hit, which is far more affordable for NJ. While his overall numbers are slightly lower than Connor's, I'd expect an increase playing with NJ's skilled forward group. Larkin did issue a four team trade wishlist to Wings GM Steve Yzerman, however Yzerman has had trouble establishing any deal with those teams. Yzerman has requested that Larkin and his camp extend their list. Could Jersey be on it? I don't see why not.

Jason Robertson

Robertson's name has been circulating for about a year in NHL trade talks. Having turned down an 8 year x $12m extension in Dallas, does Robertson want out? A higher AAV? Or both?

Robertson who turns 27 in July has established himself as another durable 80+ point guy in the league. He has missed only 3 games in the last five seasons, amassing 79 or more points in all, including a career high 109 in 22-23' and 96 last season. While many have mentioned the seldom executed offer sheet as an option for NJ, I'm not sure the cap would work out. It would feel like a trade as a four first-round pick compensation package would go to Dallas if Robertson accepted a Devils offer sheet, but would be tough for NJ to squeeze his projected $13-$15m salary under their cap constraints. In order for the Devils to land Robertson, a big contract would have to come off of NJ's books and head the other way to the Lone Star state.

Zach Werenski/Quinn Hughes Three Team Blockbuster?

You're probably sick of me talking about it, but I still believe there's more than a 50/50 chance Quinn Hughes comes to New Jersey in the next year plus, and a report by Michael Russo that "no progress has been made" on his extension with Minnesota re-lit that flame for me. Quinn to NJ became a topic again on Devils Rink Report pod on Tuesday where James Nichols kicked that idea around with Spittin' Chiclets', villified Devils fanboy, producer, Pasha.

The two toyed with the idea of a potential three team trade in which Werenski, who is likely out in Columbs after reports of the two parties "assessing their future" in Columbus post NHL draft, would go to Minnesota in a three way deal. The deal would land Quinn in NJ with his brothers, give Billy Guerin and Minnesota a very suitable replacement for Hughes, and most likely a boatload of picks and prospects to the Jackets. Seems like a win for all parties if you ask me.

As Nichols and Pasha did mention, how could there be reports of "progress" when a deal can't even be signed until July 1? Well, there have been numerous reports of massive progress with Nico Hischier's new contract in NJ...so do with it what you will. For me the Quinn Hughes fire remains as lit as it's ever been...

Sit tight and expect a lot of movement before this week's draft. Blockbusters seem to be in the works league wide. Enjoy it!





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