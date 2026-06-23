Sabres and Blackhawks Trade: Buffalo Lands Fourth Overall Pick in Stunning Blockbuster

Sabres and Blackhawks Blockbuster Trade: Buffalo Robs Chicago for 4th Overall Pick

The Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks just pulled off a massive pre-draft blockbuster that has the hockey world stunned, and for Blackhawks fans they’ve been left stunned. In a jaw-dropping swing ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, the Sabres have traded defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway to Chicago in exchange for the 4th overall pick, the 45th overall pick, and 6-foot-8 defenseman Louis Crevier.

If you are looking for a trade that defines the completely opposite trajectories of two front offices, this is it. Let's break down the mechanics of the Sabres and Blackhawks trade and hand out our final grades.

Buffalo Sabres: A Masterclass in Asset Management

For Buffalo, this deal is an absolute slam dunk. The Sabres capitalized on Byram's career-high 42-point season by selling high, effectively avoiding the headache of negotiating his looming extension. Byram has just one year left on his deal at a $6.25 million cap hit, and moving him now maximizes his return value.

The real victory for Buffalo is twofold. First, Buffalo adds a premium, blue-chip asset in a draft filled with elite talent, giving them a cost-controlled franchise cornerstone to add to their already potent young core or as a trade asset. Second, by attaching Jordan Greenway to the deal, the Sabres successfully cleared his cap hit off the books. Greenway struggled immensely last season, putting up just six points in 40 games. Getting out from under his contract while landing a top-5 pick is nothing short of brilliant front-office work.

Chicago Blackhawks: Time to Question Leadership

On the other side of the ice, the Blackhawks front office seems to have completely lost the plot. Trading away the 4th overall pick in the middle of a rebuild is already a massive red flag. Doing it for a defenseman with only one year of team control while simultaneously agreeing to take on a declining veteran's cap dump is inexplicable.

Bowen Byram is a talented, offensive-minded defenseman who will immediately step onto Chicago's top pair. However, giving up a top-5 pick along with a second-rounder in the 45th overall selection is an egregious overpayment. Byram will require a massive extension next summer to stay in Chicago. Adding Greenway’s dead weight to the roster only compounds the misery and eats up valuable cap flexibility.

This trade should force ownership and the fanbase to ask a very serious question: Should Kyle Davidson still have a job? Giving away prime lottery capital for a player you could have targeted in free agency a year from now shows a fundamental misunderstanding of rebuild timelines. Davidson was supposed to be patiently building around a young core. Instead, he just mortgaged the future for a puzzle piece that doesn't fit the team's current competitive window.

Final Trade Grades

Buffalo Sabres: A They shed Greenway’s contract, avoided the stress of Byram's impending free agency, and secured the 4th overall pick to draft an elite prospect or move in an additional trade. It is a massive win for the organization.

Chicago Blackhawks: F This is a potentially fireable offense by Kyle Davidson. You simply do not trade a top-5 pick for a player with one year left on his deal while also bailing another team out of a bad contract. Blackhawks fans have every right to be demanding answers today.



