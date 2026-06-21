Breaking News Brady Tkachuk Close to Being Traded to Florida Panthers

NHL Blockbuster Trade: Brady Tkachuk Traded to Florida Panthers for 3 First-Round Picks

The hockey world has been shaken to its core by an official blockbuster transaction. According to top NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Ottawa Senators have traded their powerhouse captain, Brady Tkachuk, to the Florida Panthers. In exchange for their franchise cornerstone, the Senators are receiving a massive haul consisting of three first-round draft picks.

Hearing that the Florida Panthers are getting close to acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators.

I believe Ottawa will get three first-round picks and a second-round pick in the deal if finalized. More to come. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2026

The Tkachuk Brothers Unite in Sunrise

This historic deal marks an absolute paradigm shift for the franchise. By acquiring Brady, the Panthers have successfully united him with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, uniting the Tkachuk brothers on the same roster, creating what will undoubtedly be the most physically punishing and skilled top-six forward group in the league. Florida is pushing all of its chips into the middle of the table, sacrificing significant future draft capital to maximize their immediate championship window.

Ottawa Pivots to the Future

For the Ottawa Senators, parting ways with their emotional leader signals a dramatic pivot in their organizational strategy. While losing a player of Tkachuk's caliber is a tough pill to swallow for the fan base, securing three first-round picks provides the front office with unparalleled flexibility. These premium assets can either be used to draft elite young talent or packaged in subsequent trades to reshape the roster around their remaining core.

According to LeBrun, the logistics of the deal required intense salary cap gymnastics from Florida, but the opportunity to pair Brady with his brother Matthew was simply too monumental to pass up. NHL analysts are already calling this one of the biggest trades of the modern salary cap era. As the dust settles on this transaction, the Atlantic Division landscape has changed forever, setting up an unforgettable season ahead.

How will this impact the rest of our rumor chart?





Update: The full return includes 3 first round picks and a 2nd round pick in 2030.

9 & 25 this year, first 2029 and a second in 2030 https://t.co/FUiTuJYg8i — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2026