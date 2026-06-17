The Jim Hiller Reunion: 4 Reasons He’s Perfect for the Maple Leafs And 3 Reasons to Worry

Just a a day after making his first trade as Leafs' General Manager, John Chayka has followed that up this morning by the Toronto Maple Leafs making the announcement that Jim Hiller has been hired by the organization as the 41st Head Coach in franchise history. After terminating Craig Berube earlier this summer, the Leafs undertook an exhaustive search to find, reportedly speaking to nearly 50 candidates for the role. The franchise hiring Hiller leads to a reunion between the two parties, with Hiller having spent 4 years with the Maple Leafs organization under Mike Babcock and Sheldon Keefe.

Hiller left the organization to join the New York Islanders, before joining the Los Angeles Kings where he’d spend 3 years as the organization's Head Coach. Over his time in LA, Hiller posted a career record of 93-58-24, but unfortunately failing to get out of the first round and struggling early this season cost Hiller his job. His time in Los Angeles however wasn’t without its success and it’s likely this experience will help him in his new role with the Leafs.

Now while I know Hiller is far from the high profile hire some were expecting and he is far from the progressive Joe Pavelski type hire that I personally was hoping for. However, that doesn’t mean that Hiller is the wrong hire, in actual fact, there are a lot of reasons to feel like Hiller might be exactly what the organization needs. Here are 4 reasons why Hiller is the right hire and 3 reasons why Leafs’ fans should be skeptical of the organization's choice.

4 Reasons Why Jim Hiller is the Right Head Coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs

A Proven Pioneer in Advanced Hockey Analytics

If there is one reason to be excited about this hire, it is Hiller’s deep-rooted obsession with data, but how he integrates it with both the eye test and connection with emotional understanding of players. Hiller isn't just a coach who recently adopted data because it's a trend, he is a pioneer. During his time in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans, he co-founded TruPerformance, a cutting-edge video-tracking company dedicated to providing advanced breakdowns of player performance.

Hiller possesses a rare gift, a high-level understanding of data and analytics combined with a former player's perspective. He doesn't just stand in front of the locker room throwing numbers at the wall, he understands the data available to him. He blends an analytical approach with the human and emotional side of the game as well. For a Maple Leafs roster that relies heavily on maximizing high-danger scoring chances and tightening up structural efficiency, Hiller’s data-driven mind could unlock a completely new gear.

Deep Familiarity with the Toronto Market and Organization

Let’s be clear, the Toronto media isn't for everyone, and we've seen plenty of coaches wilt under the pressure of this market. Hiller shouldn’t have that problem, having spent four seasons behind the Leafs' bench as an assistant under both Mike Babcock and Sheldon Keefe. Hiller understands the situation he is walking into. He understands the media landscape, but he also knows the corporate expectations, and he already has a baseline relationship with some of the core roster pieces. There will be zero learning curve when it comes to navigating the challenges here in Toronto.

A Highly Productive Regular Season Track Record in Los Angeles

While things ended abruptly for him in California, you cannot argue with the raw regular-season results Hiller produced with the Kings. Posting a career record of 93-58-24 is no small feat.. Hiller proved he can build a structured, hard-to-play-against system that stacks up wins consistently. If he can bring that exact same structural stability to Toronto, the Leafs should give themselves a chance to make missing the playoffs a one off.

Defense is the Name of the Game

If you want to know exactly what kind of identity the Leafs are getting, look no further than the defensive metrics. Defensive structure is truly the name of the game with the Hiller hire, and his track record of suppressing opponent offense at 5-on-5 is elite. This isn’t someone who is willing to give up low danger opportunities and tire out his team playing in their own zone, Hiller prefers to stop chances before they are created.

2023-24: 5th in the NHL

2024-25: 1st in the NHL

2025-26: 4th in the NHL

For a Toronto team that has struggled with defensive lapses and maintaining a rigid, lock down structure when the pressure mounts, bringing in a coach who coached the absolute best 5-on-5 defensive team in hockey just two seasons ago is a massive win. As a team who also struggles with foot speed, Hiller’s style leans heavily into how the Leafs’ roster in constructed, allowing the team to prevent chances without having to play catch up.

3 Reasons Why Leafs Fans Should Be Skeptical of the Hiller Hire

Inability to Break Through in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Let’s start by addressing the obvious: Leafs fans no longer care about regular-season success. They want to win playoff rounds in May and June. The most glaring red flag on Hiller’s resume is that despite his excellent regular-season record in Los Angeles, his teams consistently failed to get out of the first round. Fair or unfair, until Hiller proves his systems can adjust to the gritty, physical adjustments of a seven-game playoff series, skepticism will run high in Toronto.

Recent Performance Trends and In-Season Dismissal

While his overall record in LA looks solid on paper, we can't ignore how things unraveled. The Kings struggled out of the gate early this season, showing a lack of execution that ultimately cost Hiller his job. When an organization decides to cut ties with a coach mid-season, it usually points to a message that has grown stale or a locker room that stopped responding. Bringing in a coach fresh off a firing always carries the risk that those same systemic issues could follow him north of the border.

Missing out on a High-Profile, Progressive Bench Boss

Let's be honest, Hiller is far from the splashy, high-profile name that moves the needle on sports talk radio. For a fan base that was holding out hope for a high end NHL coach, like Bruce Cassidry or a progressive, forward-thinking hire like a Joe Pavelski type, turning to a familiar NHL retread feels a bit safe. There is a legitimate concern that hiring Hiller represents a continuation of the status quo rather than the radical tactical shift.

The Bottom Line on Jim Hiller

At the end of the day, General Manager John Chayka didn’t make the flashy, headline-grabbing hire that many fans were clamoring for. If you were holding out hope for a complete, radical overhaul of the organization's philosophy, it’s completely understandable to look at this reunion with skepticism. Bringing back a familiar face carries undeniable risk, especially for a franchise where patience has entirely run out.

But if you look past the initial optics and dive into the data, it's easy to see why management believes Hiller is the right fit for this team. He is a tactician who doesn't just guess, he uses an elite, pioneering understanding of analytics to build a defensive system at 5-on-5, all while maintaining the emotional intelligence required to connect with today's players. He knows parts of this roster, he knows the crushing weight of the Toronto media market, and his system is perfectly tailored to mask this team's lack of true foot speed.

Jim Hiller might not have been the sexy choice, but he has the exact structural system required to fix the Leafs' underlying flaws. The regular season wins will come, they almost always do under his watch, but Hiller's ultimate legacy in Toronto will be defined solely by whether his data-driven defense can finally translate into a deep run in the playoffs.