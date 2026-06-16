Maple Leafs Trade Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to Flyers in Goalie Swap

BREAKING: Maple Leafs Trade Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to Flyers in Blockbuster Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially shaken up their roster, dealing goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in a surprising trade. In his first major move since taking over as General Manager, John Chayka has acquired goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenceman Emil Andrae, and a third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for the departing duo.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson and a third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 16, 2026

This trade signals a significant change for Toronto's goaltending situation. The 26-year-old Ersson arrives looking to establish himself in a new market and revamp the Leafs' crease, while the 24-year-old Andrae injects much-needed youth and puck-moving ability into the blue line. Additionally, securing a 2026 third-round pick gives Chayka valuable draft capital to either use for the prospect pipeline or leverage in future offseason moves.