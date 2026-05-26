Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to 1-Year, $5.5M Extension

Evgeni Malkin Re-Signs with Pittsburgh Penguins on a One-Year, $5.5M Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially secured a franchise icon for another season. President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced today that the team has re-signed veteran forward Evgeni Malkin to a one-year contract extension. The new deal keeps the 39-year-old center in a Penguins sweater through the 2026-27 NHL campaign and carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million.

A Legacy Continued in Pittsburgh

Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, 2016, 2017), has spent his entire 20-season NHL career with the Penguins. Drafted second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2004 NHL Draft, the Russian superstar ranks in the top three of nearly every major statistical category in franchise history, including games played, goals, assists, and points. Only his longtime teammate Sidney Crosby has played more seasons for the franchise.

Historic Milestones and Hall-of-Fame Accolades

Throughout his legendary career, Malkin has been a dominant force on the ice. His extensive resume features two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 2012, a Calder Trophy, and a Conn Smythe Trophy for his outstanding performance during the team's 2009 Stanley Cup run. A seven-time NHL All-Star, Malkin cemented his elite status in 2024 by becoming just the 48th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal milestone.

Known for his incredible postseason presence, the 6-foot-5 forward currently ranks 12th in all-time NHL playoff scoring, boasting 183 points in 183 games. He remains one of only 40 players in NHL history to eclipse the 100-point mark three or more times in a single season.

What the Extension Means for the Penguins