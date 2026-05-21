Toronto Maple Leafs Free Agency: Why Functional Grit is the Key for Chayka and Sundin

For nine of the last ten seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the postseason, making this year’s absence a glaring outlier. But even when they were attending the dance, regular-season success rarely translated to playoff glory, yielding just two series victories over that entire decade.

Early in this era, the organization went all-in on skill, leaving a massive toughness deficit when the Stanley Cup Playoffs rolled around. When the pure-skill model failed, management aggressively over corrected. They went in the opposite direction, bringing in heavyweights like Nick Ritchie, Ryan Reaves, and Michael Pezzetta.

The result was a massive chasm in skill between the star players and the bottom of the lineup. Last season, the Maple Leafs iced one of the most sluggish rosters in the NHL. Their heavy reliance on a dump-and-chase style routinely led to turnovers, and they simply didn’t have the foot speed to retrieve the puck and sustain offensive pressure.

Now, a new era begins. With John Chayka and Mats Sundin taking the reins of the front office, the Leafs must look at the ghosts of rosters past and rectify one of the most glaring structural failures in their team building.

While former GM Brad Treliving and Head Coach Craig Berube tried to make the team tougher to play against, they sacrificed speed, and in many cases pure talent, to do it. By building a defensive structure strictly focused on low-danger shot suppression, the team forgot the absolute necessity of making a clean first pass. Getting the puck out of the danger zone and igniting transition play was a gaping hole in their game plan.

The mandate for Chayka and Sundin is clear. They must prioritize what has become the most vital skill set in the modern NHL: functional grit.

If you have watched this year’s playoffs, functional grit is the gold standard. Pure grit still has its place, but its limitations are obvious. Just look at the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring Nicolas Deslauriers at the NHL Trade Deadline, only to play him for a single game so far in the postseason. The playoffs are built for players like Jordan Martinook, Jake Evans, Parker Kelly, and Brett Howden. These are the guys who step up, utilizing specific skill sets that create distinct advantages when the ice shrinks.

This is exactly the profile the Toronto Maple Leafs must covet on the trade and free-agent markets. To make an immediate, tangible impact, that search needs to span both the high-end and the bargain-bin.

The Perfect Additions

Alex Tuch: The Prototype Top-Six Forward

Without question, if he makes it to NHL free agency on July 1st, Alex Tuch needs to be at the very top of the Maple Leafs' whiteboard. When you examine the premium market for functional grit, Tuch is the absolute prototype. Standing 6'4" and weighing 220 pounds, he plays a heavy game but executes it with elite skating. While his straight-line top speed might not break league records, he finds space and accelerates at an elite level. Tuch doesn’t just use his frame to throw hits. He uses his size and speed to win puck battles, transition to offense, and drive the net. He is one of the few players available who immediately changes the complexion of a top six, making the Leafs drastically harder to play against without sacrificing a drop of talent.

The Cost: Tuch is coming off a highly team-friendly contract that paid him just $4.75M AAV for the last seven years. At 30 years old, this is his golden opportunity to cash in. With the NHL salary cap climbing significantly, any deal for Tuch likely starts north of $10M per season.

Beck Malenstyn: Revamping the Bottom Six

On the opposite end of the roster, if the Leafs are looking for a pathway to completely revamp their bottom six, Beck Malenstyn is the exact player they need. I will caveat this by saying it is highly unlikely Malenstyn actually makes it to free agency. He has proven he can be an absolute wrecking ball on the forecheck, consistently ranking among the league leaders in hits. But what separates Malenstyn from the pack is his footwork. He possesses 99th-percentile NHL speed and is a relentless penalty killer, making him a perfectly functional fit for Toronto. He is the definition of a player who can anchor the fourth line, alleviate defensive pressure on the stars, and jumpstart transition offense with his feet.

The Cost: While I fully expect the Buffalo Sabres to do everything in their power to extend him, the Sabres are tight against the cap and hard decisions are looming. For Malenstyn, entering his age-29 season, long-term security will be the priority. If Toronto is willing to offer four or five years, they could likely suppress the AAV to the $2.4M to $2.8M range. This would be an absolute bargain under the rising cap.

Scott Laughton: A Potential Reunion

One of the most glaring examples of functional grit, and how poorly it was utilized in Toronto, is Scott Laughton. While wearing the blue and white, Laughton struggled to find his footing, a failure I directly attribute to Craig Berube’s deployment. In Toronto, Laughton started a measly 12% of his shifts in the offensive zone. Comparatively, upon his arrival in Los Angeles, that number skyrocketed to 22.5%. The production followed the deployment. In 63 games in Toronto, Laughton posted just 10 goals and 6 assists for 16 points. However, immediately after the trade to L.A., he added five goals and three assists in just 20 games, a 20-goal pace over a full 82-game schedule.

As Leafs fans know, Laughton brought a level of accountability to the room, possessed a high hockey IQ, and wore the crest with pride. Under previous management, he was simply never given more than a grinding fourth-line opportunity. While a reunion might be a longshot, Chayka should undoubtedly explore it if Laughton hits the market.

The Cost: The Leafs traded Laughton at the deadline for a conditional third-round pick, a highly disappointing return given what they originally paid for him. That lack of league-wide interest, however, could play to Toronto's advantage in negotiations. If the price is right, the Leafs could find a pathway to a contract in the $3.5M to $4M range. But if reports that he is seeking up to $5M AAV are true, Toronto needs to walk away.

Brandon Duhaime: The Modern-Day Fourth Liner

If this new management group is serious about shedding Toronto's reputation for playing slow hockey, Brandon Duhaime has to be on the radar. Duhaime is the blueprint for a modern-day fourth liner, armed with 90th-percentile speed. When you combine that with his 6'2", 210-pound frame, you get a player engineered to wear down opponents. Duhaime pairs size and speed to punish defenders on the forecheck. While he will not provide high-end offense, his suffocating defensive play against top-tier competition makes him an incredibly valuable asset.

The Cost: Duhaime is wrapping up a two-year deal paying him $1.85M AAV with the Washington Capitals. Given his lack of offensive output, he is not going to break the bank. On a short-term deal, Duhaime will likely cost between $2.0M and $2.25M per year, making him a highly cost-effective upgrade to the team's overall speed.

What’s New for the Maple Leafs?

For the Toronto Maple Leafs next season, the front office cannot afford to simply shop for toughness in a vacuum. They need to prioritize grit while keeping the holistic structure of the lineup in mind. By acquiring talent that can aggressively kill penalties and confidently start in the defensive zone, John Chayka and Mats Sundin can finally alleviate the suffocating pressure on Auston Matthews. This will allow the captain to go back on the offensive rather than constantly digging the team out of their own end.



