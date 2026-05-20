Devils Retain Sheldon Keefe, Fire Rogalski

The announcement came Tuesday evening that the Sunny Mehta led Devils will retain head coach Sheldon Keefe for the 26’-27’ season. Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski was relieved of his duties, while Sergei Brylin will step down as an assistant coach, but remain with the organization in a new role.





This is a much deserved chance for Keefe to prove what he can do with a healthy and under Mehta, most likely more viable roster. I’ve been saying for a while now that Keefe has not had a fair shake to prove his prowess due to two injury riddled seasons as well as a management team that was u able to fill massive voids in the roster. Considering what Keefe and the team have done when healthy, I believe this was the right move.





As far as Rogalski is concerned, his fate is also deserved. Goaltenders under his tutelage have either not progressed, regressed or found rapid success once leaving the organization. While I can’t say he was the sole problem, he definitely was not the solution.





It is unclear whether Sergei Brylin stepping away from his role on the coaching staff was solely his choice, however it was seemingly handled the right way. Whether his desire to coach or his production led to this decision, there will always be a place for Sarge in the Devils organization.



