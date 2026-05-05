Carolina v Philadelphia





Avoiding the 3-0 shutout of this game while attending the 2-1 Hershey victory over Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the AHL Playoffs, the Canes are rested and the best team in the conference. Philadelphia is on an absolute tear, but I fear this is the end of the story and season for the best team in PA.





Verdict — Canes in 5 with a side of heartbreak.





Colorado v Minnesota





Avoiding the game one takeaways as I’m aware it was an absolute score show of 9-6. The battle of the best defensemen in hockey as Quinn Hughes battles Cale Makar happens in the Central Division matchup. What joy this going to be for both teams to see scoring, fighting, and goaltending. Minnesota is built to go deep, where Colorado is more top heavy.





Verdict — Minnesota in 7









Vegas v Anaheim





The Ducks snuck by the Oilers in 6, and now have the best in the Pacific. Vegas is riding the hot turnover of the bench boss in Tortorella and hoping this can continue. Goaltending is the worry and X factor between Hart and Dostal. Vegas has the better offense but the Ducks have the better bruisers and defense.





Verdict — Vegas in 7









Buffalo v Montreal





What a turnaround of events. Did not expect this one coming as once again the Bolts proved me dead wrong and there is no Florida cup final for the first time since 2019. Truly a dawn of a new era in the hockey world. The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens have young guns, success, and future now and ahead of them as they make it to the second round. This is a whole bunch of fun and confusion for me.





The Buffalo Bandwagon is truly a wagon and the Montreal Canadiens are truly a building contender that has depth and promise for years to come. The goaltending came though when I wasn’t expecting to for the Habs, does it repeat?



