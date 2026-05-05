CBJ — I Wanted Them to Go Home Being Uncomfortable

On the Sunday evening prime time matchup of the first game of the second round between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild’s 9-6 high scoring contest, the Turner Network panel welcomed back Columbus Blue Jackets’ current head coach Rick Bowness to the rotating cast, which featured Liam Nesson, Paul Bissionette, and Anton Carter.





Rick Bowness was questioned by the panelists about what went into the viral end of season post game press conference that basically confirmed the losing Columbus culture mindset and his intentions to change their course of the active roster.





Bowness said “I wanted them to go home being uncomfortable.”





Mission accomplished.





It was made clear by Zach Werenski after the original story broke that there was some discomfort.





Olivier, Coyle, and Severson have stood by and supported Bowness praising his message, support, and communication.





The losing ways in Columbus need to stop. The moves of adding Marchment and Garland were meant to welcome competition and offensive support to a club struggling to rebound off the record breaking offensive year that was 2024-2025.





While no new player contracts have been awarded just yet, Jenner, Marchment, Coyle, and Gudbranson are the big money making contracts coming off the books on July 1. Adam Fantilli is the major player as he is their pending RFA.



