Lehkonen, Landeskog and MacKinnon Powering Avalanche Postseason Offense

Despite not appearing on the postseason points leaderboards (at the time of this writing) until the 45th name on the list, the Colorado Avalanche's forwards are putting on a dominant run in the playoffs so far, with three of the team's top players playing at a point per game pace. Nathan MacKinnon, who ended the regular season as the league's top goal-scorer, has notched his first two for the post season.

He, alongside Arturri Lehkonen and Avs' captain Gabe Landeskog all sit with two goals and two assists through the first four games of Colorado's playoff run. However, MacKinnon was the only forward in the lineup to average 20 minutes across the series, though usual linemate Martin Necas averaged just under 19 across all four games.

Colorado may not have the highest points per player, but they are sitting pretty with a +8 goal differential so far. While the team waits for their opponent in the next round to be decided, they will need to be staying sharp and making sure that they continue the same solid defensive play that they had against the Kings in the first round. The Avalanche didn't allow more than two goals in a game across the series with L.A., however, they did require overtime to decide the first two of the matches. It was only in games three and four that the team exploded offensively, winning the 4-2 and 5-1 respectively.

The lowest scoring game between Minnesota and Dallas' series so far has been game four, with the twin city crew beating out the Stars 3-2. Minnesota opened the series with a 6-1 beatdown of the Stars, and the Wild haven't scored less than two goals a game since the end of the regular season. Led by Kirill Kaprizov (9pts) and co., Minnesota has the third best goals per game average of the playoffs so far, with an average of 3.6 goals for per game, sitting only behind the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers who have been duking it out in their first round series.