Are The Montreal Canadiens Ready to Turn Off the Tampa Lightning's Power?

When the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs bracket crystallized, the Atlantic Division's 2-vs-3 matchup delivered one of the most intriguing first-round collisions in recent memory. Tampa Bay Lightning, the franchise that has defined an era.... three Stanley Cups since 2004, a dynasty built on elite special teams and a generation of superstar talent....against Montreal Canadiens, the storied Original Six club that has finally emerged from its rebuild with a roster dripping in skill, speed, and star power.

These two clubs entered the postseason separated only by regulation wins, each sitting at 106 points — Tampa's 50-26-6 edging Montreal's 48-24-10 for home-ice advantage by the narrowest of margins. Nationally, the two teams posted the 5th and 6th best records in the entire NHL, a testament to both clubs' legitimacy heading into April. But the numbers beneath the standings reveal very different paths to the same destination, and those differences will shape this series in critical ways.

For Tampa, it's about finishing what the regular season suggested: Nikita Kucherov (130 points, the league's dominant offensive force), an elite penalty kill, and Andrei Vasilevskiyattempting to silence a growing narrative about his playoff struggles. For Montreal, it's about proving that Cole Caufield (51 goals), Nick Suzuki (101 points), and a first-round schedule that finished on a 10-game tear can carry an energized fanbase from Bell Centre to banner contention.













Let's next look at the Ek Factors....









Tampa has the edge and 3 of the 4 Ek's factors, However, it's close all over the place and Montreal's Road record is better than its home record so that sort of neutralizes things...

Key Stories....

1. VASILEVSKIY'S PLAYOFF REDEMPTION

The man once called the best playoff goalie alive has gone 4-12 in his last three postseason series with an .882 SV%. Does he recapture his 2021 Conn Smythe form, or does Montreal expose a crack that's been widening?

2. CAUFIELD'S FIRST REAL TEST

Cole Caufield (51 goals) has never faced a playoff series at this level. He thrives in transition and on the power play — but Tampa's elite PK and defensive structure will demand he finds new ways to score when space disappears.

3. THE KUCHEROV FACTOR

With 130 regular-season points, Nikita Kucherov is the most dangerous player in this series. How Martin St. Louis deploys his defensive personnel against Kucherov's line will be the game-within-the-game that determines outcomes.

4. THE HEDMAN AND DOBSON QUESTIONS

Victor Hedman's personal leave (resumed skating Apr. 18) leaves Tampa's all-world defenseman status unknown heading into Game 1. His absence reshapes Tampa's D-pairings, PP setup, and overall defensive identity in ways that could swing the series.

Noah Dobson'SThumb injury. Out approximately 2 weeks — potentially misses early rounds. Huge blow to Montreal's right-side depth on the blue line.

5. MONTREAL'S ROAD WARRIOR IDENTITY

In a twist, Montreal was actually better away from home (56 road pts vs. 50 home pts) this season. They finished the year on a 10-game point streak that included wins at Tampa. They will not be intimidated by Benchmark International Arena.





EK-ACTLY WHAT WILL HAPPEN......(sorry terrible pun.)

MONTREAL CANADIENS IN 7

A Series That Goes the Distance

There is no upset in the series... both teams have 106 points...

Tampa Bay's structural advantages are real and significant: superior possession metrics (53.8% CF% vs 49.2%), a better goals differential (286-229 vs 279-251), one of the NHL's premier penalty kills, and Kucherov operating at an MVP level. Jon Cooper's playoff experience — three Cup appearances in the last six year.....all of that pints to Tampa...logically..

However, I sense the weird feeling of overconfidence when I talk to people around this team. I think there's a great relief that they're just avoiding playing Florida again. But remember how Florida plays is for checking in cycling and just coming at you all the time and that's not unlike Montreal in a lot of ways.....

Montreal's 2-2 regular-season split with Tampa, Dobes's post-Olympic break form, a secondary scoring depth that could overwhelm Tampa's thinned defensive corps (especially if Hedman is absent or limited), and an electric Bell Centre crowd ready to ignite this city's hockey passion — these factors make the Canadiens genuinely dangerous. The youth, speed, and hunger of this Montreal squad will push Tampa to its limits....six, possibly seven games. The Vasilevskiy question looms over every game...















