Chapter 8 in the Battle of Pennsylvania is Ready. Philadelphia Flyers /Pittsburgh Penguins

It isn't possible to write a more fitting script. The Flyers don't ease back into the postseason with a quiet series against a warm-weather team. They don't get a gentle reintroduction to playoff hockey against an unfamiliar opponent. Instead, the steel city is calling... PPG Paints Arena, a Saturday night, the roar of Pittsburgh's crowd, and Number 87 lining up at center ice. The Battle of Pennsylvania is renewed for the eighth time in NHL history, and if the previous seven chapters are any guide, this one is going to leave marks.

Both franchises enter this series having finished the regular season with exactly 98 points, tied at the hip, two Pennsylvania rivals who can't escape each other no matter how many years pass or how many rebuilds intervene. The Penguins earned the Metropolitan Division's second seed and the home-ice advantage that comes with it. The Flyers are the three-seed, arriving as the hottest team in the NHL — going a stunning 15-5-1 after March 5th — carrying the kind of momentum that makes opponents nervous regardless of seeding...

These teams have met 7 times before.....Lets look at these series...each was truly epic





First Meeting —

Mario vs. The FlyersPHI WINS 4–3

PHI 4–3 PIT

Nobody expected this series — the first-ever playoff meeting between these clubs — to go the distance, but it did. Mario Lemieux posted a jaw-dropping 8-point Game 5 performance, putting the Penguins on the brink. But Philadelphia roared back in Game 6, forcing a deciding seventh game. With starter Ron Hextall injured, backup Ken Wregget stepped in and stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 4–1 Flyers road win. It was the first road Game 7 win in franchise history. The rivalry was officially born.





1997 · EASTERN CONF. QUARTERFINALS

Legion of Doom vs. Le Magnifique's Last Stand

PHI WINS 4–1

The Flyers, powered by the Legion of Doom — Eric Lindros, John LeClair, and Mikael Renberg — were absolute juggernauts in 1997. Eric Lindros finished with 9 points in 5 games including a hat trick in Game 3. Rod Brind'Amour added two shorthanded goals on the SAME penalty kill in the clincher. Lemieux played his final NHL game in Game 5 and received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd — a rare moment of grace in a brutal rivalry.





2000 · EASTERN CONF. SEMIFINALS

The Longest Night in Philadelphia History

PHI WINS 4–2

Pittsburgh stormed into the First Union Center and took Games 1 and 2. The Flyers clawed back, but it was Game 4 that wrote itself into NHL folklore. Neither team could score through four overtime periods. At 12:01 of the FIFTH overtime....152:01 of total game time...Keith Primeau took a pass and beat Ron Tugnutt to end the third-longest game in modern NHL history. The crowd went delirious; Pittsburgh went completely silent. Personal note about that game, I won. bet my wife promised to watch that entire game from....5 hours later, a hockey fan was born..





2008 · EASTERN CONF. FINALS

Crosby & Malkin Announce Themselves

PIT WINS 4–1

The first Penguins win in the playoff series history came in the biggest possible venue — the Conference Finals. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were unstoppable. Marc-André Fleury was a wall in net. Pittsburgh won three straight to start before Philadelphia hung on in Game 4. But Pittsburgh put up 6 unanswered in Game 5 on Flyers ice to slam the door. The Penguins outscored Philadelphia 18–6 over the series. A dynasty was being born.





2012 · EASTERN CONF. QUARTERFINALS

The Most Violent Series in NHL History

PHI WINS 4–2

This series set records for sheer chaos. 56 goals in 6 games. 309 combined penalty minutes. Game 3 alone featured 158 PIM in a wild 8–4 Philadelphia victory. Claude Giroux was everywhere — scoring, fighting, and utterly humiliating the Penguins. In the clinching Game 6, Giroux knocked Crosby off the opening faceoff and scored 32 seconds in. Ilya Bryzgalov played his best game. The Flyers won 5–1 and Broad Street remembered what playoff hockey was supposed to feel like.

Game 3: Philadelphia's 8–4 win featured 158 combined penalty minutes. The NHL-record 45 goals in the first four games of a playoff series stands to this day





2018 · EASTERN CONF. FIRST ROUND

Guentzel's Four-Goal Funeral

PIT WINS 4–2

The back-to-back champion Penguins arrived and looked the part immediately. Game 1 was a 7–0 wipeout. The Flyers won Game 2 (5–1) to offer brief hope before Pittsburgh dominated Games 3 and 4 at Wells Fargo Center. Sean Couturier scored a clutch late goal in Game 5 to keep things alive. But Game 6 was a 43-goal series grand finale — Jake Guentzel scored four times in an 8–5 victory to close out the Flyers. The series featured 43 total goals.

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THE 8TH CHAPTER

2026: Young Hunger Meets Old Blood

Describing this 2026 Philadelphia Flyers team as a "young, hungry club" is both accurate and insufficient. The word "young" doesn't fully capture what Michkov/Martone represent....genuine, top-of-the-draft talent who looks increasingly like the kind of players franchises build decades around. The word "hungry" doesn't capture what it means to have 19-year-old Porter Martone step off a college campus and score ten points in his first nine NHL games as if the pressure of the NHL was no greater than the pressure of practice. And "club" doesn't capture the transformation of Daniel Vladar from a journeyman goaltender into the backbone of the franchise — posting a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage while allowing two or fewer goals in 34 of his 51 starts.

Pittsburgh enters as a battle-tested veteran squad built around one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. At 38 years old, Sidney Crosby continues to defy the actuarial tables of hockey aging, posting 29 goals during the regular season and showing no meaningful signs of decline. He is flanked by Evgeni Malkin — who remains, on his best nights, as dangerous as any center in the Eastern Conference....and supported by a team that scored 290 goals, the most dangerous offense the Flyers will have faced all season.





EXACTLY What Happens Next?

The narratives competing for dominance in this series are almost too good to be true. Youth versus experience. Momentum versus pedigree. The joy of a team discovering itself versus the cold efficiency of a franchise that has been winning at the highest level for two decades. There is a version of this series in which Pittsburgh's home-ice advantage, their offensive firepower, and Sidney Crosby's unmatched playoff DNA overwhelm a Flyers team playing in its first meaningful April hockey in half a decade. There is equally a version of this series in which Philadelphia's late-season momentum is a genuine wave that carries all the way through, in which Michkov plays like the star he is becoming, in which Vladar stands on his head, and in which the Flyers' youth is an asset rather than a liability.

The Big Questions:

Can Daniel Vladar handle the Pittsburgh offense over a seven-game series when Pittsburgh had 290 goals on the season?

Can the Flyers' young players...Zegras, Tippet, Michkov and Martone in particular....absorb the playoff intensity without being overwhelmed by it in the early games?

My pick:

You know how we all have our own hockey Spidey sense? I feel over the years as mine has become pretty tuned and I can usually tell it's gonna happen in a game or a situation. You start to feel it shifting one way and things are suddenly changing on the ice..... when it comes to this fire team, my Spidey sense has always been wrong. And this is the team. I watched the most. This is my home area team. I know these guys better than I know most teams and yet here I am I know a lot of these guys personally and yet in that Carolina game that got them into the playoffs. I did not think for a second that they were going to win that game. From Carolina taking a 2-0 lead, despite the Flyers tying it, I felt for sure they weren't winning that game.

The momentum is real. Fifteen wins in twenty-one games to close the regular season was not a fluke... it reflects a team that has genuinely found its identity at the right moment. Vladar's numbers are good enough to steal games in Pittsburgh. The Flyers are not a team they are a young family of players who believe and have nothing to lose. And the young players... far from being intimidated...seem to thrive when the moment is biggest. They are hockey's version of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. and Trevor Zegres is Jeff Spicoli.













Pittsburgh is dangerous, Crosby is always dangerous and deeper than they have been since winning it all... and home ice matters. But the 2026 Flyers are not the exhausted, aging team that got blown out 7–0 in Game 1 of 2018. This is a new roster, a new era, and a renewed belief. The series goes six, Philadelphia advances, and Broad Street erupts for the first time in a very, very long time.

At the end of the day, this series may be about Goaltending.

The series goes six, Philadelphia advances, and Broad Street erupts for the first time in a very, very long time.







