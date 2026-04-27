Wedgewood and The Avs Sweep Kings and Panarin in Round 1

It may have been his proverbial first rodeo, but Scott Wedgewood was excellent in his first four career playoff starts, helping the Colorado Avalanche to move past the L.A. Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kings couldn't withstand the Avalanche

The Avs came in as the heavy favorites as the top-seeded team in the league, while the Kings hoped that mid-season acquisition Artemi Panarin would help them run the score up to compete with the top team in the league. However, Wedgewood has been having a career season and posted a .950 sv% in the four game series.

L.A never had more than two goals in a game, and while that isn't all down to Wedgewood, the veteran proved he's got the right tools to carry this team further along into the playoffs. On the other hand, Panarin certainly was L.A.'s best player, with two goals and an assist in the series.