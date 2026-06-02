Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Preview: Ek’s Factors, Storylines & Prediction

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Preview:

THE UNSTOPPABLE FORCE VS. THE IMMOVABLE OBJECT





THE EK'S FACTORS.....

STORYLINES

Carolina's 20-Year Wait

The Hurricanes are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the franchise's first championship in 2006. After multiple Eastern Final disappointments, this is Brind'Amour's best chance to finish the job.

Vegas Back Again

The Golden Knights are in their third Stanley Cup Final in only nine seasons and are chasing their second championship after winning in 2023. The cast has changed, but the win-now identity has not.

Tortorella's Late Push

John Tortorella took over with eight games left in the regular season, then pushed Vegas to a 7-0-1 finish, a division title, and a Final run built on defensive urgency and veteran buy-in.

The Marner-Eichel Machine

Mitch Marner leads the NHL playoffs with 21 points, while Jack Eichel sits right behind him with 18. Vegas has the top-end creators and enough scoring depth to punish every Carolina mistake.

Hall's Renaissance

Taylor Hall leads Carolina with 16 points and has done most of his damage at even strength. His line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake has become the Hurricanes' most reliable offensive engine.

System vs. Star Power

Carolina wants waves of pressure, clean exits, and a suffocating forecheck. Vegas wants its two-way stars to interrupt that rhythm and turn mistakes into transition chances. The game within the game may decide the Cup.























