Red Wings have First 40 Goal Scorer in Decade and a Half

The Detroit Red Wings have their first 40 goal scorer in what could be considered the modern era of hockey.

Alex DeBrincat, Michigan native, former Chicago Blackhawk and Ottawa Senator, and current goal scoring leader for the Red Wings, is the first to hit the 40 goal mark since Marián Hossa did in the 2008-09 season. DeBrincat got his 40th goal, and 82nd point of the season in Detroit's 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since being acquired by the Red Wings in a 2023 trade with the Senators, DeBrincat has consistently been one of the team's best players.

"He's an unbelievable hockey player. Plays way bigger than his size, and his goal scoring is as advertised. When he gets it, he's dangerous." Said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

DeBrincat has reached the 40 goal mark twice before, with the Chicago Blackhawks. With three games remaining on the schedule, the wily winger has the opportunity to match or exceed his career record of 41 goals in a season.