Just hours before their second preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a leave of absence for a personal family matter.

The announcement, which offered limited details, was made on the team's official X account.













The timing adds a layer of uncertainty to a position that was considered solidified. While many players are fighting for limited roster spots, the goaltending tandem was seemingly set. Woll, 27, was expected to share the net with Anthony Stolarz this season after a strong campaign last year. In 42 games, he posted a 27-14-1 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.