OTT Post PreSzn1 v Toronto Maple Leafs — Utterly Useless Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is letting the fans and teammates know he stunk after allowing 3 goals on 8 shots faced in the opening preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The final score was 4-3 in regulation for the visiting Maple Leafs





Period I





Calle Jarnkrok ripped the opening goal unasssited 47 seconds into the game





Nicholas Robertson doubled the visitors’ lead 12 minutes later for his first of the preseason. David Kampf had the lone helper.





William Villeneuve, the Mitch Marner doppelgänger, recorded the first special team goal of the evening. The defender had his first of the preseason on the powerplay from newcomers Vinni Letteri and Luke Haymes.





Period II





Ridly Greig broke the shutout with the Senators’ first preseason goal 105 seconds into the middle frame. Drake Batherson had the primary assist. The recently extended Donovan Sebrango had the secondary helper.





Matthew Barbolini recorded the final Leafs’ goal for his first on the powerplay. B-O Grolux and Phillipe Myers.





Arthur Kayliev pulled the Senators’ back into the matchup with his first goal on his new team. Greig and David Perron had the apples.





Period III





Olle Lycksell scored his first goal as Sen on the powerplay from Captain Brady Tkachuk and Batherson.





Goaltenders





Artur Akhytamov saved 16 of 17 shots for a 0.941 save percentage. Vyacheslav Peksa saved 16 of 18 shots for a 0.889 save percentage.





Linus Ullmark saved 5 of 8 shots for a 0.375 save percentage. Mads Soogard stopped 11 of 12 shots for a 0.919 save percentage.









Players to Watch





Ben Danford had 2 blocked shots and 2 minor penalties in 18:41TOI.





Jordan Spence trailed only Thomas Chabot in ice time with 21:36. The former King was a +1, had a hit, and 2 shots.





Senators’ 3 Stars





Ridly Greig — goal (1), assist (1), 4 PIMs Arthur Kayliev — goal (1) Olle Lycksell — PPG(1)



