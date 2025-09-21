Clock is Ticking: Anthony Stolarz Sets Hard Deadline for Maple Leafs Contract Extension





The Toronto Maple Leafs are officially on the clock. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz, fresh off a breakout season, has set a firm deadline of October 7th for a new contract extension. While Stolarz is comfortable negotiating throughout the pre-season, he has made it clear that those conversations will not bleed into the regular season, putting the pressure squarely on General Manager Brad Treliving.





A Position of Strength

On Wednesday, Treliving acknowledged his desire to get a deal done but confirmed there was nothing to announce yet. This puts Stolarz in a powerful negotiating position, balanced by a personal desire for stability. At 31 years old, Stolarz has never signed an NHL contract longer than two years (excluding his entry-level deal) and has earned a modest $11 million over his 10-year career.





Last season, Stolarz proved his value and then some, posting stellar numbers:





•Record: 21-8-3

•Save Percentage: .926

•Goals Against Average: 2.14





Setting the Market: Contract Comparables

Positioned perfectly for a significant payday, it serves both parties to find a middle ground. The only question is: what will it take to get the job done?





According to Darren Dreger, the market has already provided some strong comparables. Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver Canucks) and Karel Vejmelka (Utah Mammoth) both recently signed five-year deals worth $4.5 million and $4.75 million per season, respectively. Given that Stolarz statistically outperformed both goaltenders last year, a salary approaching the $5 million range is a realistic expectation.





The Verdict: Why Toronto Can't Afford to Let Stolarz Walk

After years of searching for stability between the pipes, the tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll finally looks like the answer. Losing Stolarz now would force the Leafs to restart that frustrating search all over again. While a five-year term for a 31-year-old goalie might seem risky, the rapidly rising salary cap mitigates much of that concern. The reward—solidifying a winning goaltending duo—is worth the risk.





Furthermore, if Stolarz can impart some of his puck-moving prowess to Joseph Woll or prospect Dennis Hildeby, the organization will be even further ahead. In an era of exponential cap growth, locking in a reliable NHL tandem for under $9 million total would be a massive win.





The ball is in your court, Brad Treliving. The clock is ticking.