Morgan Rielly's Last Stand? Leafs D-Man Faces Crucial Season After Treliving's 'Difficult Conversation'





When last season ended in disappointment for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was once again followed by off-ice discontent from the fans—something to be expected in a hockey-crazed market like Toronto. While Mitch Marner received significant backlash, veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly was another player squarely in the fanbase's crosshairs.





A Decline in Production





As the longest-serving member of the Maple Leafs, drafted in 2012 and debuting in 2013, Rielly's tenure has seen incredible highs and frustrating lows. He was once considered a top offensive defenseman in the game, showcasing his full ability in 2018-19 when he scored 20 goals and 72 points. Unfortunately, his production has steadily declined since then, dropping to just 41 points in 82 games last season. While he seemed to find his game at times during the playoffs, that spark fizzled out quickly against the Panthers.





A 'Difficult Conversation' and Renewed Focus





The team's lack of success led to calls for the Leafs to move on from the Morgan Rielly contract. It now seems it wasn't just the fanbase asking for more. At the opening of Training Camp, GM Brad Treliving revealed he had a "difficult conversation" with Rielly after last season ended.





Brad Treliving says he had a candid conversation with Morgan Rielly at the end of last season, and Rielly appears to have "taken it to heart."



"He's a big piece for us. Getting Morgan Rielly back to the level he's capable of will have a big impact on our team." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 17, 2025





This conversation aligns with reports that Rielly spent the summer trying to get into improved shape. According to multiple sources, Rielly recommitted to his fitness and arrived at Captain's Skates looking faster and more prepared than in previous years. New Leafs forward Nic Roy even singled Rielly out as a player who looked the best ahead of camp.





Nic Roy, among the newcomers who spoke to the media at the #Leafs annual golf tournament, asked if anyone has stood out to him in captain's skates over the last three weeks.



"Morgan Rielly's been buzzing in those skates. I wasn't there before. I've seen him, played against him,… — David Alter (@dalter) September 15, 2025





Doubts and Potential





I will openly admit, I believe the best hockey is behind Morgan Rielly, and the five years remaining on his contract worry me. However, if Rielly can find a way to round back into form, his puck-moving abilities and the partnership he's found with Brandon Carlo have incredible potential. A renewed familiarity with Carlo could help Rielly find the most consistency he's had since playing with Ron Hainsey.





One factor to consider from last season was Rielly playing as a new father. It's a challenge he'd never blame anything on, but an obvious reality that creates unique hurdles. With additional time to adapt to his new role, this is his chance to prove that he's still got lots left in the tank.



