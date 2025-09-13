Can Owen Beck Make the Montreal Canadiens Roster?

Drafted with the 33rd overall pick in 2022, Owen Beck is one of the Hab's top five prospects in a deep pool. Looking at the Habs roster right now, he is going to need to have a brilliant camp in order to crack the squad.





Focusing on the 3rd and 4th lines, the Habs have Bolduc, Evans, Anderson, Gallagher, Newhook as players who are guaranteed to make the roster. This leaves two roster spots available on the forwards lines for Beck, Kapanen, Veleno, Blais.





There is really not a lot of room here, and if I'm looking at things objectively, Veleno has the inside track with all his NHL experience, and I really doubt he will be sent to the AHL. Also, Kapanen has dressed for 21 games last season for the Habs, and fit into his role as a 3rd-4th liner quite well. So there are already two players here who are ish guaranteed to make the team unless they have a disastrous camp, which I really doubt.





So where does this leave Beck? What's best for him and his development? Where does he fit?





Well, if I focus first on his attributes as a player, Beck is a good all around centre. He plays well in the defensive zone, and with the puck, is able to see the ice well and makes good decisions with the puck. When he played for the Habs last year, you could tell he had the right idea out there, but at times, needed to adjust to opposing players being on him quicker than in the AHL. This is not at all concerning to me, as this is something he is smart enough to adjust to, which he did as the games went on. Honestly, he's a good player who could play in the NHL this year.





The issue is contracts and spots. The Habs have to many contracts up front for a guy like Beck to crack the squad and get consistent playing time. If the Habs had say 3-4 spots realistically available, than I would say he's a shoe in to be on the team. The reality however is there are 11 contracts which are not going down to the AHL or getting healthy scratched ever, and the argument could be made that Veleno is part of this, bringing that number up to 12. So do you bring Beck to the NHL to wait for an injury and not play significant minutes? This is no slight on his game, but just the reality of the roster.





Unless Hughes can move some contracts or there are one or more long term injuries, I think what's best for Beck is to go back to the AHL for another season playing a high amount of minutes of pro hockey. This will be a disappointment for him I'm sure, but it will be hard for him to get playing time, unless he has an absolutely lights out camp, but even then, this will need to continue into the season for him to stick around.





The other question is do you trade him? Like any player, if you get a tremendous offer, than do it, but I would definitely hang on to him. In two years, a lot of contracts will be off the books, and the time will be ripe for players like Beck, Hage and Kapanen to have a full time, focused role on the squad. Even next year, depending on what Hughes wants to do, there are two contracts possibly coming off the books, so for me, the 2026-2027 season will have Beck penciled in full time on the team.



