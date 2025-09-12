Oilers Rookie Camp Begins

Today, the Oilers Rookie Camp will hold its first sample of game action as the Oilers are playing Flames rookies at Rogers Place.









From that list, there are a lot of very young players and walk ons. Honestly, the Oilers have really not managed their assets well and this is reflected in the current prospect pool. Out of that list, here are a few players I'm going to keep my eye on.





Matt Savoie: The Oilers number one prospect, he will be looking to make the leap to the NHL after having a very good AHL season last year. If the Oilers want to go to the finals again, they need Savoie to make the NHL and the coaches need to play him like a top six winger all year. If he is given a chance and is able to put up 35-40 points, I'd call that a really good season.





Isaac Howard: He won the Hobey Baker as the top US player in 2025 and had a decorated college career playing for Michigan State. I'm really curious if he can stand out in rookie camp and perhaps transition that to the main camp. I think at the end of the day, he will be assigned to the AHL to get a taste of the pros, and this is not a bad thing. The jump from college to the NHL is a huge one.





Quinn Hutson: Older brother to Lane and an older play, Hutson is a forward who has had a steady progression. He's not an extremely strong skater like Lane, but he is a smart player. Honestly I have not had a chance to see him play all that much, but being part of the Hutson family definitely has him on my radar.





Other than that, for me, I don't really have any other player that interests me. Well maybe Beau Akey.



















