Carter Hart and other Hockey Canada Players suspended by the NHL

Update: Reports just now that players can sign with teams effective October 15th and will be eligible to play beginning December 1st. Still read the rest of this and comment...Thanks!

Sources have confirmed that a reinstatement of the five former members of Canada's World Junior team, acquitted in the London, Ontario sexual assault trial could come as early as this Friday. Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dubé and Cal Foote who the NHL deemed ineligible to play shortly after their acquittal, could all return thanks to the efforts of the NHLPA. Upon the ineligible ruling by the league, the players association immediately claimed that such banishment did not agree with the terms of the CBA.

If reinstated, many questions loom for the five players.

Will their former teams retain their rights? I'm hearing the NHL clubs who held their rights at the time in which they were made ineligible are pushing for such. On the contrary opposing clubs have argued that teams had the opportunity to qualify these players and didn't, making them UFAs. But did they really have the opportunity?

In addition, when these players return, at what level will they be at? I find it hard to believe that training was at the forefront of their minds the last few years.